U2 stand by Macklemore’s Palestine comments, urge fans not to ‘vilify’ Ed Sheeran

Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. said whether to be politically engaged is each artist’s own decision. He added that the band would stand up for people’s right to share their opinions, provided they don’t encourage violence, even when U2 don’t agree with what’s being said. “But we as a band will fight for the right to speak your mind as long as it doesn’t incite violence. And even if we disagree with it or don’t like it, nobody has a right – no billionaire, no promoter, no owner has the right to censor anybody. They will definitely not be censoring us ever," he said.