When the lines blur, the kindness can slowly harden into exhaustion and resentment
Before you know it, you're in the deep end.
Dubai-based Anna Jacobs, a media professional (name changed on request), never quite understood the rhetoric: Don’t get emotionally involved at work. Don’t make friends. “I was always an emotional person, and I wondered, aren’t we at work with people for around 12 hours? How do you not make friends?”
So, she did. “I’ve always made such good friends. Yet, there was one workplace, where I learnt several lessons. Someone was overwhelmed. I kept helping them, and they involved me in their lives, and I knew a little too much. And then one day, I was watering their flowers.”
It didn’t end there. “Someone else in office was being bullied. I thought that I was fighting for them, and I don’t regret that, but it backfired badly, and they betrayed me to survive. I felt so silly, and naïve.”
It has been over 15 years of different lessons. Jacobs is still an emotional person. “I always will be. But I think, or rather I hope, I’m just a little wiser? I don’t let my emotions run away with me?”
It’s a never-ending, gruelling battle and even if you win, you don’t feel the glow of victory.
Getting emotionally involved at work, isn’t a rare phenomenon. Every office has one. The colleague whose desk becomes a confessional by mid-morning. The manager who knows whose marriage is fraying, whose parent is unwell back home. The one who stays late not to finish their own work, but someone else's.
Sometimes, a person can be busier than most. Dr. Elif Celebi Adam, a clinical psychologist and founder of Belle Vie Therapy & Wellness explains, especially in Dubai, “Most of us are from family and old friends, so colleagues quickly become our support system.” Many people here call their colleagues their 'Dubai family'." The desk neighbour becomes the first call when the car breaks down, when the landlord won't return a deposit, when the week has simply been too long. "That closeness is a gift," Adam says, "And it also blurs the lines."
Where those lines blur, the kindness can slowly harden into exhaustion and resentment. The question is not whether to care about the people we work with. It is how to do so without being consumed.
We might also develop unrealistic expectations. We may believe that because we've invested so much time, energy, and emotional support in someone, they will eventually make different choices, improve their circumstances, or respond to us in a particular way. And when that doesn't happen, we feel disappointed or frustrated. This can complicate workplace relationships...
It’s not a crime to be close to people. Friendships, after all, are inevitable. How else can you survive eight hours in the office without forming a bond over late-night tasks and difficult managers?
Adam points to a study that asked whether workplace friendships are a mixed blessing. They were: Colleagues who were also friends trusted one another more and performed better, but they also reported more emotional exhaustion, because tending relationships you feel responsible for takes real energy. "On balance, the benefits still came out ahead," she says.
The trouble begins at a recognisable threshold. Empathy, explains Aziza Sobh, a counselling psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic, lets us grasp another person's emotional state without absorbing it. It tips into overinvestment at a particular moment: "This transformation occurs when we start to believe that we are responsible for managing someone else's emotions, addressing their issues, or ensuring their well-being, often to the detriment of our own needs."
Adam puts the distinction more starkly. "Empathy says 'I'm with you in this.' Overinvestment says 'this is now mine to carry.'"
Neuroscience bears this out. In research from Germany's Max Planck Institute that Adam cites, people trained to feel another's pain as their own grew more distressed themselves, while those trained in compassion, caring without taking the pain on, saw that distress ease.
Dr. Saliha Afridi, a clinical psychologist and founder of The LightHouse Arabia, sees the same pattern across the literature: "Research shows that compassion and perspective-taking are associated with better emotional wellbeing, while absorbing other people's distress can contribute to burnout."
Empathy plays a сruciаl rоlе in fоstеring meаningful cоnnеctiоns amоng cоlleaguеs in a wоrk envirоnmеnt. Whеn tеam membеrs оpen up abоut their challengеs, whether thеy are persоnal оr prоfеssiоnal, it is instinctive tо fееl cоmpassiоn, eхtend suppоrt, and seеk wаys tо аssist them...Aziza Sobh, Counselling Psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic
How do you know you've crossed the line? You’re always on the phone with them, talking about their work problems for one, as Abu Dhabi-based Shailaja points out from experience. “I had a colleague who used to keep calling me and crying about her boss, her personal life, and I would just put my weekends on hold to help her out. And then, she expected me to keep doing that, as well.”
The signs are easy to dismiss at first, as Sobh notes. Dwelling on a co-worker's problems after hours, feeling anxious or guilty when you can't help, losing focus because their situation won't leave your mind, stepping in when no one asked. Your mood may start to rise and fall with theirs. Adam offers a test: "If you're losing sleep over a colleague's situation or feeling hurt when they don't take your advice, you've crossed from caring into carrying."
The costs compound. The first casualty, Dr Afridi says, is clear thinking. "We become so caught up in how the other person is feeling that our own emotions begin to influence our judgment." Instead of weighing the facts, we react. Over time comes compassion fatigue. "When we constantly absorb other people's distress, our emotional resources become depleted," she says, leaving the helper irritable, exhausted, even resentful of the very people they meant to support.
Then there is over-responsibility. Picture a colleague drowning in their workload. The overinvested helper quietly takes on some of their tasks, or shields them from a difficult conversation. "Our intentions may be good," Dr Afridi says, "but in doing so, we may unintentionally prevent them from taking responsibility for their own situation."
Having poured in so much, we also start to expect a return: The other person will change, improve or respond in a certain way. When they don't, disappointment sets in. "What began as genuine care can slowly turn into resentment, emotional exhaustion, or an unhealthy dynamic where one person is doing too much and the other is taking too little responsibility."
The people who end up carrying the most are rarely random. They are often senior, often mentors, and often driven by motives they have never examined.
Some of that drive is healthy. Seniority entails genuine accountability, says Dr. Diana Maatouk, a clinical psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic; experienced staff see problems coming and understand how the organisation works. "
But in her practice, she sees the protective instinct reach well past the job description, and back into childhood. "Many individuals who become the primary support figure in their workplace have previously assumed similar roles during their upbringing," she says. They were the child who eased tension at home, minded a younger sibling, worked to please a parent. "Caring for others evolved into a core aspect of their identity, often shaping their sense of worth and security." Handed authority, they slip back into the role almost by reflex.
Helping sоmеоne in neеd can sоmеtimеs shield us frоm оur оwn unеаse, оftеn withоut us evеn realizing it. Obsеrving а соwоrkеr struggle саn еvоke emоtiоns like helplessness, guilt, оr anхiety. By intеrvеning tо sоlve the issue, we may allеviate thоsе unsettling fееlings, yеt this apprоаch dоesn't neсessarily fоster the оther persоn's dеvelоpment. Thе mоst effective mеntоrs understand the distinctiоn bеtweеn prоviding suppоrt аnd taking оver sоmeоnе else's challenges...
There is a less flattering motive, too. "Helping someone in need can sometimes shield us from our own unease, often without us even realizing it," Dr Maatouk says. Watching a colleague struggle stirs helplessness or guilt; fixing the problem soothes us, not necessarily them. Her question for any habitual rescuer: "Whose needs am I truly addressing here?"
Expatriate life comes with its own troubles. Many senior expats, Adam notes, remember arriving with nobody to ask. When a younger colleague struggles, they want to be the person they wish they had had. The danger is over-identifying with that role, so that an unfixable problem lands as something heavier.
"It feels like a personal failure." Researchers call the end point citizenship fatigue: people who routinely go beyond their role to help others, especially without organisational support, wear out and eventually help less. "Over-giving can eventually leave you with less to give."
If rescuing is the trap, what does healthy support from a senior colleague look like? Sarkis Gudjelian, a psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic, borrows a model from family life. Junior staff, he observes, often see their supervisors much as children see parents. "Parents fulfill two essential roles: they offer emotional comfort while also setting boundaries and embodying authority."
Lean too far either way and the workplace suffers. "If there is too much nurturing without defined boundaries, it can result in role confusion, a disregard for the established hierarchy, and an ongoing dependency, with employees relying on their superiors to handle every issue they face." Lean too hard on authority and the senior figure becomes the stern one who breeds a climate of fear.
Underneath it all, Dr Afridi says, is a distinction worth holding onto: "caring about someone and taking responsibility for them are two very different things."
Even well-boundaried care carries risk, because people will sometimes let us down. In a transient city, that is close to inevitable. "Dubai is a city of goodbyes," Adam says. "Sometimes the person you supported most is the one who leaves without a word. That can sting."
Dr Afridi's first advice is to separate what happened from the story we tell about it. Say a colleague leaves you out of an important meeting. The fact is only that you weren't invited. The story (they don't respect me, they're shutting me out) may or may not be true, and reacting to it rather than the facts can deepen the rift. Better to pause, get curious and have the conversation.
However, every rupture feels different. A deliberate deception differs from a mistake or a miscommunication, and a single lapse differs from a pattern. Where trust truly has been broken, Afridi advises naming it directly and saying what needs to change, while staying realistic about repair: "trust isn't rebuilt through apologies or promises alone. It's rebuilt through consistent behaviour over time."
And when the hurt can't be undone? Adam draws on radical acceptance: fully acknowledging what happened, without pretending it's fine or fighting reality. "Accepting isn't the same as approving." From Acceptance and Commitment Therapy she adds another tool: noticing a bitter conclusion such as people here only look out for themselves" as a thought, not a fact, and continuing to act like the colleague you want to be. You might share a little less with that person.
However, one relationship ending badly is information about that relationship, not about all people.
So how do you stay kind without soaking up everyone's stress? The starting point is non-attachment: Being fully present for a colleague while accepting that what happens next isn't yours to control. From there, the experts converge on a handful of habits.
Find out what's wanted. Adam suggests asking before fixing: "Do you want advice, or do you just need to vent?"
Dr Afridi recommends turning the question back with "What do you think would help?" That takes tolerance for discomfort. "This requires you to be able to also sit with the anxiety, which is hard for us who like to problem solve quickly to resolve the other person's anxiety but also our own."
Check your motives. Sobh suggests asking yourself, among other things: "Can I maintain my well-being even if their issues remain unresolved?" The honest answer reveals whether support springs from choice and compassion, or from anxiety, guilt and the wish to be needed.
Own your boundaries. Chances are that if they keep venting and emotional dumping on you, you have weak boundaries, explains Dr Afridi. If limits are hard to set, she suggests seeing a professional, since an underlying need for approval may be shaping more than work.
Refill the tank. Sleep, exercise, rest and people of your own matter most for the office's go-to confidant. "Even if you have all the boundaries in place, you can experience compassion fatigue and burnout if you are not caring for your physical and mental health," Dr Afridi warns. And, Adam adds, "If colleagues are your only social circle, everything at work will feel bigger than it is."
Know your role. HR, an employee assistance programme or a therapist can do what a colleague can't.
Hardest of all is letting people make their own choices. "One of the hardest things a person can learn is to see people they care about make decisions that might not be helpful and standby as they make them," Afridi says.
We can accompany someone through challenging times without feeling obligated to bear their burdens for them.
None of this is an argument for caring less. "Being emotionally available doesn't mean having no boundaries," Afridi says. "In fact, healthy boundaries are what allow us to continue showing up for others without becoming emotionally exhausted ourselves."
Or, as Adam puts it: "You can be someone's support without becoming their solution."