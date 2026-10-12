Why being good at your job makes it hard to ask for help: The reliable employee trap

Competence can harden into a standard they feel compelled to uphold
Every team has one: The person who takes on the project nobody wants, answers the late email and still hits their own targets. Everyone knows who to call in a crisis. "Yeah yeah, they're always online, call them, they will answer immediately."
They will, of course, answer immediately, even if it is at 10pm at night. And in all that noise, we forget to check on them, just as we forget to check on ourselves.
Being the dependable one has its rewards. But the better you are at it, the harder it becomes to admit when you are struggling, even as your evenings disappear into work, sleep is evasive, and the things you once enjoyed start to feel like obligations. And for those, who moved countries for their careers, the pressure to keep delivering carries extra weight.
"When work is the reason you are here, protecting a life outside it matters even more for your mental health," says Dr Elif Adam, clinical psychologist and co-founder of Belle Vie Therapy & Wellness in Dubai.
Competence can harden into a standard they feel compelled to uphold, even as the cost of maintaining it rises. Many have spent years being the one who figures things out and delivers without fuss. That reliability is recognised and rewarded, and over time, asking for help can start to feel at odds with who they are.
"Some employees, particularly those who are highly performance-driven, may have learned that being successful means consistently meeting expectations without showing difficulty or asking for help," says Nurdan Kozan, a psychologist at GNC Dubai.
While this pattern may have supported their achievements, over time the emotional cost compounds, as their own needs and struggles become increasingly difficult to acknowledge or express. "For some, admitting that they are struggling may feel like admitting failure or falling short of an internal standard of competence."
How do you let go of the standard? If dependability has always earned approval, it is tempting to keep pushing long after the overwhelm sets in: to assume everyone else is coping, that one more task is manageable, that asking for help will expose a weakness you have worked hard to hide.
Adam sees the same pattern. "High performers are often very good at overriding their own limits. Many of the clients I see have built their sense of worth around being capable and reliable, so admitting they are struggling feels like a threat to who they are."
In Dubai, she adds, the stakes can feel higher still. "Most people moved here for their careers, their residency is often tied to their job, and family and long-term friends are in another country. That makes it harder to admit difficulty and removes the support that would normally absorb some of the pressure."
It is a particular kind of pressure: To protect the career you came to build, even as it becomes harder to sustain. And the people who might ordinarily notice a change in your mood, or ask why you seem so tired, may be thousands of kilometres away.
Tell one person now, while you are still coping. Most people wait until they can no longer function, because they feel they need proof that things are bad enough. You do not need to be in crisis to ask for support. Choose someone you trust, whether that is a manager, a colleague, your doctor or a psychologist, and say it plainly: "I'm coping on paper, but I'm struggling more than it looks."Dr Elif Adam, clinical psychologist and co-founder of Belle Vie Therapy & Wellness in Dubai.
It's called quiet cracking, where you are continuing to meet expectations at work while breaking apart slowly inside. There is no dramatic collapse and no missed deadline. The work still gets done and it takes more out of the person to do it.
"The work usually looks fine, so the signs show up around it," Adam says.
Instead, the strain often shows first in a person's behaviour, their energy and whatever is left of their life outside the office.
"In my practice in Dubai, people describe needing far more effort to produce the same result: rereading emails several times, working later to keep up, and having nothing left by the evening. In a city where long hours and constant availability are often treated as normal, these signs are easy to dismiss as just being busy," Adam says.
That is what makes quiet cracking so easy to miss. A colleague may still deliver excellent work while their wellbeing steadily deteriorates.
"The signs may be behavioural rather than immediately reflected in performance: working increasingly long hours, becoming more irritable, withdrawing from social interactions, taking more time off, or appearing emotionally less engaged. Often, it is not one behaviour in isolation but a noticeable change from the person's usual way of functioning that may indicate declining wellbeing," Kozan says.
For Adam, sleep and the gradual disappearance of life outside work are among the clearest clues. "Colleagues might notice someone who has become quieter in meetings, skips social plans, or is more irritable than usual. Sleep is often the first thing to go, along with interest in the things they used to enjoy outside work."
There is no single sign that establishes that someone has cracked. A demanding week, a bad night's sleep or a spell of withdrawal can have many explanations. Yet, the pattern counts: A sustained shift in how someone is functioning.
The difficulty is that high performers can be remarkably good at hiding that shift, including from themselves. If they are still delivering, they see little reason to stop and ask what it is costing them.
The ability to push through a hard stretch is admirable, of course. But when pushing through becomes the response to everything, it gets harder to tell when it has stopped helping.
Kozan says high performers have often developed a strong capacity to meet expectations, follow rules and manage difficulties, sometimes at the expense of their own needs. W
hen that way of operating has been rewarded throughout their lives, it can be hard to recognise the point at which it tips into chronic self-neglect. They may keep performing outwardly while exhaustion builds within, particularly if they struggle to set boundaries around what others expect of them.
The result is a self-reinforcing cycle. The employee keeps delivering, so others keep relying on them. Because they appear to be coping, their workload never changes. And because they fear being seen as incapable, they never explain how hard it has become.
The very qualities that make them valued at work are the ones that make their distress invisible.
None of this means the answer is simply to get better at managing stress, nor that preventing burnout is the employee's job alone. Workloads, organisational expectations and the way managers respond when someone asks for help all shape whether people feel able to speak up before they reach breaking point.
Check in regularly: Make conversations about wellbeing and workload part of routine one-to-ones, rather than waiting until an employee shows signs of distress.
Ask about capacity, not just deadlines: Discuss whether workloads are manageable and what needs to be prioritised when employees have too much on.
Address changes in behaviour privately: If an employee becomes withdrawn, irritable or less engaged than usual, check in without making assumptions about what they are experiencing.
Make it safe to admit difficulty: Respond constructively when employees say they are overwhelmed, so asking for help is not interpreted as a lack of commitment or competence.
Train managers to recognise distress: Help them identify potential warning signs and understand how to approach employees sensitively.
Make support services visible: Regularly communicate the psychological support and employee assistance programmes available, and make them easy to access.
Respect boundaries and time off: Set reasonable expectations, discourage unnecessary after-hours communication and encourage employees to take their leave.
Model healthy working habits: Managers should demonstrate that taking breaks, switching off after work and asking for support are normal parts of working life.
Back wellbeing initiatives with practical changes: Workshops and mental health awareness campaigns can help, but they must be supported by manageable workloads and a culture that treats employee wellbeing as an ongoing priority.
Some employees, particularly those who are highly performance-driven, may have learned that being successful means consistently meeting expectations without showing difficulty or asking for help. While this pattern may have supported their achievements, over time it can come with an emotional cost, as their own needs and struggles become increasingly difficult to acknowledge or express...Nurdan Kozan, psychologist at German Neuroscience Centre in Dubai
For anyone who has spent years handling things alone, asking for help can feel unfamiliar. Many wait until their sleep is badly affected, their relationships are suffering or they can no longer hold their usual standard of work before deciding their situation deserves attention.
However, being able to keep functioning does not mean you have to keep coping alone. Kozan encourages people to rethink what success means when it comes at the expense of their emotional wellbeing.
As she explains, you might have spent a lot of your life, suppressing your own needs, pushing harder, managing difficulties independently and achieving without asking for help. "However, there comes a point when taking care of yourself needs to become part of what success means, and reaching out to a psychologist or another trusted professional can be an important first step in learning how to prioritise your wellbeing."
Adam's advice: Speak to someone before functioning becomes impossible. "Tell one person now, while you are still coping. Most people wait until they can no longer function, because they feel they need proof that things are bad enough. You do not need to be in crisis to ask for support."
What matters, she says, is naming the gap between how things look and how they feel. "Choose someone you trust, whether that is a manager, a colleague, your doctor or a psychologist, and say it plainly: "I'm coping on paper, but I'm struggling more than it looks.""
For those living far from the people who know them best, that conversation matters all the more. The friends and family who might otherwise spot the small signs are not there to see them accumulate.
"Saying it early gives you options. The longer it stays hidden, the longer recovery tends to take," Adam says.
Building a career and a life in a new country demands persistence, ambition and sacrifice. But a job cannot be the only measure of whether a life is going well. If every evening is spent recovering from the working day, if relationships and interests keep being pushed aside, or if asking for help feels like a threat to everything you have built, it may be time to ask what keeping up is really costing you.
You can be good at your job and still be struggling. You can meet every deadline and still need support. And you do not have to wait until you can no longer deliver to admit that something needs to change.