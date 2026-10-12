Why being good at your job makes it hard to ask for help: The reliable employee trap

Check in regularly: Make conversations about wellbeing and workload part of routine one-to-ones, rather than waiting until an employee shows signs of distress.

Ask about capacity, not just deadlines: Discuss whether workloads are manageable and what needs to be prioritised when employees have too much on.

Address changes in behaviour privately: If an employee becomes withdrawn, irritable or less engaged than usual, check in without making assumptions about what they are experiencing.

Make it safe to admit difficulty: Respond constructively when employees say they are overwhelmed, so asking for help is not interpreted as a lack of commitment or competence.

Train managers to recognise distress: Help them identify potential warning signs and understand how to approach employees sensitively.

Make support services visible: Regularly communicate the psychological support and employee assistance programmes available, and make them easy to access.

Respect boundaries and time off: Set reasonable expectations, discourage unnecessary after-hours communication and encourage employees to take their leave.

Model healthy working habits: Managers should demonstrate that taking breaks, switching off after work and asking for support are normal parts of working life.