Email paralysis is real: How to unfreeze your fingers and stop ghosting your inbox

These techniques still fail, when we're disconnected from what's truly important to us, explains Cindi Santos, a psychologist from BPS Clinic, Dubai. As she explains: Values can act as a compass. When we connect a task to something we deeply care about, it becomes more than another item on a to-do list. For example, preparing a work report may feel draining, but if you link it to your value of growth or responsibility, it shifts from being “just work” to part of becoming the professional you want to be. Replying to a message may feel tedious, but if you connect it to your value of kindness or connection, it becomes an act of living the way you want to live.