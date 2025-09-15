Sleepy at your desk in Dubai? 7 fun ways to wake up without that second coffee

From stretching to healthy desk snacks, here's how to keep awake
You know the feeling. Your inbox is glaring at you, your eyelids feel like they weigh five kilos, and your brain is exhausted. The default solution: March to the pantry and grab another cup of coffee. But what if we told you there are far more creative ways to snap out of your morning or afternoon fog — no caffeine required?
Here’s how to shake off the slump and finish your workday.
No, you don’t need to run a marathon. Just a quick lap around the office, a stroll to refill your water bottle, or even a slow wander to the printer will do. Bonus points if you actually step outside for fresh air — sunshine is the cheapest energy boost there is.
Your desk chair has been holding you hostage all day. Time to fight back. Roll your shoulders, touch your toes, or twist like you’re wringing out the stress. Even 60 seconds of stretching will wake up your body and make you feel more alert.
How about carrot sticks and hummus? Carrot sticks and hummus make a great combination. Or hear us out, pair hummus with a colourful mix of bell peppers, cucumber slices, and snap peas. The fibre keeps you full, and the crunch adds a refreshing zing to your workday.
If not, air-popped popcorn is low in calories, high in fibre, and endlessly customisable, we're talking chili powder, garlic salt, or nutritional yeast for a cheesy kick.
Most of us are running on dehydration by mid-afternoon, which makes us feel more tired than we actually are. Chug a big glass of cold water and watch your focus sharpen. It gives you another excuse for a walk to the kitchen.
Grab a pen and doodle. Doing something creative for a few minutes shakes you out of autopilot mode and reboots your brain.
Sometimes your slump is just boredom in disguise. Instead of forcing yourself through the same spreadsheet, swap to something different — reply to emails, brainstorm ideas, or organise your desk. The novelty will wake you up.
Humans are social creatures, and a two-minute gossip session or laugh with a colleague can do wonders for your energy. Just don’t get stuck in a 30-minute “vent session” — we’re trying to wake up, not derail the day.
