How Lehnert & Landrock’s haunting North Africa images speak to an AI age

By the 1920s, Lehnert & Landrock had relocated to Cairo, where their studio became a fixture of the city’s cultural and commercial life. Their reputation grew, though their work also began to face challenges. Shifts in artistic taste, combined with the political and social pressures of colonial rule, altered the reception of their images. During the Second World War, their archive of thousands of ­negatives was nearly destroyed. Its survival, due to persistence and circumstance, has left historians with an invaluable record of the period. Because Landrock was German, the British authorities in Cairo seized the company and its collection of glass-plate negatives and for years, the work of Lehnert and Landrock lay in limbo. Only after the war did Landrock succeed in reclaiming the archive, rescuing the fragile images from oblivion and ensuring their survival as a record of both artistry and cultural memory. Many of these negatives are now preserved in collections and have been digitised for research and exhibition.