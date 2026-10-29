Dubai-based Maithili Thakur is a 79-year-old homemaker now. Yet as she says, she used to insist on finishing other people’s work, including her siblings household work, because she was sure that they couldn’t do it properly. “In my case, it’s more of a bossy tendency. I am an elder sibling, so I felt responsible and believed the blame would fall on me. So, I would dust the tables again right after they wiped it and wash the dishes, just to be sure. As you can imagine, I wasn’t a very well-liked sister.”