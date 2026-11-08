The art of giving constructive feedback to children

Parents must be mindful of how quickly they pronounce a child’s actions or decisions as “wrong” or “inappropriate”. Rather than passing immediate judgement, pause and engage the child in a reflective, encouraging conversation. Help them understand what went wrong, why it happened and what they could do differently. When children are guided rather than judged, they learn that mistakes are not something to fear or hide, but opportunities to learn and grow. Instead of delivering a lecture, ask: “What do you think went well?”, “What would you do differently next time?” and “What could help you improve?” Invite children to identify their own steps for improvement, whether creating a study timetable, managing screen time responsibly or practising a difficult skill. A plan developed with the child is more likely to inspire ownership than one imposed entirely by an adult.