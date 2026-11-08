The art of giving constructive feedback to children

The way parents offer feedback can build self-belief or leave lasting emotional scars
The way we correct children today can shape how they see themselves tomorrow. Feedback should not diminish their confidence but empower them to recognise their potential and grow.
Growing up is a continuous process of learning, making mistakes, discovering strengths and working on shortcomings. Feedback plays an important role in this journey, helping children recognise what they do well and understand where they can improve. Yet, in our pursuit of excellence for our children, we sometimes lose sight of a fundamental truth: the way we communicate feedback matters as much as the feedback itself.
As parents, we naturally want our children to succeed academically, behave responsibly and grow into confident individuals. When they fall short of our expectations, our instinct is often to correct them immediately. However, when correction becomes constant criticism, advice sounds like disappointment and every mistake invites a lecture, our good intentions can produce the opposite of the desired outcome.
The art of giving constructive feedback lies in knowing not just what to say, but when, where and how to say it.
There is a world of difference between saying, “You did not prepare adequately for this examination,” and declaring, “You are careless and will never do well.” The first identifies an action that can be improved; the second attaches a negative label to the child. Children are still developing their sense of identity. Repeatedly hearing that they are lazy, irresponsible or incapable can affect how they perceive themselves. Feedback should focus on specific actions, choices and outcomes rather than attack a child’s character. Instead of saying, “You are so disorganised,” ask, “How could you organise your time better so that you are not rushing to finish your work?” One invites defensiveness; the other encourages reflection.
A principle worth remembering in parenting is to praise in public and correct in private. Public appreciation makes children feel valued, while public criticism can cause embarrassment, resentment and a loss of trust. When a child makes a mistake in front of relatives, friends or classmates, a public reprimand may leave the child more concerned about humiliation than the lesson itself. Correcting the child privately preserves dignity and communicates an important message: making a mistake does not diminish one’s worth. Where safety or respect for others is at stake, immediate intervention may be necessary. However, a detailed discussion about behaviour and its consequences can usually wait until the child is in a calmer, more private setting.
Feedback conversations need not begin with a catalogue of shortcomings. Recognising something positive helps children feel that their strengths and efforts are valued, even when the outcome is disappointing. A child who performs poorly in an examination may, for instance, have made a genuine effort to prepare. Acknowledging that effort before discussing areas for improvement can make the conversation more constructive. “I noticed that you spent more time practising this week. That is a good step. Let us look at the questions you found difficult and explore how you can approach them differently next time.” Appreciation must be genuine and specific. Acknowledge persistence, improvement and willingness to learn, while helping children understand that effort may also need better planning or a different strategy.
Parents must be mindful of how quickly they pronounce a child’s actions or decisions as “wrong” or “inappropriate”. Rather than passing immediate judgement, pause and engage the child in a reflective, encouraging conversation. Help them understand what went wrong, why it happened and what they could do differently. When children are guided rather than judged, they learn that mistakes are not something to fear or hide, but opportunities to learn and grow. Instead of delivering a lecture, ask: “What do you think went well?”, “What would you do differently next time?” and “What could help you improve?” Invite children to identify their own steps for improvement, whether creating a study timetable, managing screen time responsibly or practising a difficult skill. A plan developed with the child is more likely to inspire ownership than one imposed entirely by an adult.
Ultimately, feedback is most effective when grounded in trust. Children are more willing to listen to adults they believe genuinely want to help rather than judge them. A child who feels safe admitting a mistake is more likely to accept responsibility, seek guidance and learn from experience. Parents must also model the qualities they wish to nurture. Acknowledging our own mistakes and apologising when necessary demonstrates humility and accountability. It reminds children that learning is a lifelong process.
Our children do not need us to point out every imperfection. They need us to help them recognise which changes matter, believe improvement is possible and develop the confidence to make those changes. Constructive feedback is not about making children feel that they are falling short; it is about helping them see that they can move forward. After all, the purpose of parenting is not to raise children who are afraid of making mistakes, but to nurture individuals who have the courage to learn from them.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE