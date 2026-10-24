Let children discover what they can do

This does not mean that adults should simply stand back and watch. Our role is to create the conditions in which children can safely explore, experiment and take appropriate risks. We can ask them what they think will happen and why they think so. We can encourage them to consider what else they could try, what they have learnt from experience and whether they would do anything differently next time. Most importantly, we can ask them where they might use that learning in real life. Such questions gradually shift the responsibility for thinking from the adult to the child.