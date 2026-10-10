The power of being present: Why showing up matters in a child’s life

Children may forget school milestones, but they will remember who stood beside them
Children may not remember every lesson we teach them, but they will always remember how it felt to have us by their side when it mattered.
There is something profoundly powerful about being present. In a world that celebrates achievement, productivity and the relentless pursuit of success, we often overlook one of the simplest yet most meaningful contributions we can make to a child’s life: showing up. Not merely being physically present, but being emotionally available, genuinely interested and consistently engaged in the little and big moments that shape a child’s growing years.
Parenthood is a journey marked by milestones, but it is also a collection of seemingly ordinary moments that quietly become extraordinary memories. The school years, in particular, offer a unique and finite window of opportunity for parents to build a relationship with their children. These are the years when children are discovering who they are, making sense of the world, navigating friendships, experiencing setbacks, celebrating victories and gradually forming their own beliefs and values. Before we realise it, these years pass, and the children who once needed us to walk them into school are preparing to walk independently into universities, careers and lives of their own.
The question, therefore, is not simply how well we prepare our children for the future, but how meaningfully we participate in their present.
Being present is not about supervising every aspect of a child’s life or orchestrating every experience. Nor does it mean being constantly available at the expense of one’s own professional or personal commitments. It is about making children feel that they matter, that their experiences are worth our time and that they can count on us to show up when it counts. It is about creating an emotional connection strong enough to withstand the distance and independence that inevitably come with growing up.
Consider the seemingly routine moments of school life. Attending an open house, checking in with a teacher, watching a child participate in a sports event, sitting through a school concert or applauding a small role in a stage performance may appear inconsequential in the larger scheme of life. Yet, for a child, these moments carry enormous significance. A parent sitting in the audience, making eye contact, smiling reassuringly or applauding enthusiastically sends a powerful message: I see you. I value what you do. I am proud of you.
It is tempting to believe that children only need us to celebrate their major accomplishments. In reality, they need us just as much, if not more, when they are trying something unfamiliar, struggling to find their footing or simply doing their best in an activity where they may not be the star. When a child has only a small part in a concert, the significance of the event is not measured by the number of lines spoken or the duration of the performance. It lies in the courage to step onto the stage, the willingness to participate and the confidence that comes from knowing someone important is watching.
Even when parents are not physically around, the values they have modelled and the emotional safety they have nurtured continue to influence the choices their children make. Their presence becomes internalised, a quiet yet steady voice that helps them distinguish between what is convenient and what is right, between what is popular and what aligns with their own principles.This is perhaps the most enduring gift of parenting: raising children who can eventually stand on their own while carrying the wisdom, values and emotional strength that have been nurtured through years of connection.
Sometimes, being present means putting the phone away and listening to an animated account of an ordinary school day. At other times, it means rearranging a schedule to attend a match, making time for a difficult conversation or simply sitting beside a child who is upset without rushing to offer solutions. It means recognising that a child’s definition of an important moment may be very different from ours. Parenting is not a test of perfect attendance. What matters is the consistent effort to be involved, the sincerity of our interest and the assurance that children are never alone in navigating the experiences that shape them.
One day, the school uniforms will be put away, the school buses will no longer be part of the morning routine, and the calendars that once revolved around parent-teacher meetings, examinations and annual days will make way for university timetables, professional commitments and independent lives. The opportunities to participate in these everyday school experiences will gradually disappear. Perhaps the greatest measure of successful parenting is not how much we do for our children, but how deeply our presence prepares them to live well when we are no longer beside them. So, show up. Be there not because every moment is extraordinary, but because every moment is an opportunity to remind a child that they are loved, valued and supported.
Childhood does not wait for a convenient time in our calendars. The years when children are growing up and looking to us for reassurance are precious, fleeting and unrepeatable. Be present when it matters most. Because long after children have outgrown the need for our physical presence, they will carry with them the strength of knowing that we were there when it mattered.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE