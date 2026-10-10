The power of being present: Why showing up matters in a child’s life

It is tempting to believe that children only need us to celebrate their major accomplishments. In reality, they need us just as much, if not more, when they are trying something unfamiliar, struggling to find their footing or simply doing their best in an activity where they may not be the star. When a child has only a small part in a concert, the significance of the event is not measured by the number of lines spoken or the duration of the performance. It lies in the courage to step onto the stage, the willingness to participate and the confidence that comes from knowing someone important is watching.