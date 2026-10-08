Quiet cracking: Your best employee may not be ‘fine, thanks’ – UAE voices on masked workplace burnout

A change in personality: Someone who is normally engaged may become quiet in meetings, withdraw from colleagues or lose interest in things they usually enjoy.

Irritability: Small things start getting under their skin, or their usual patience seems to disappear.

Fading enthusiasm: Work that once energised them begins to feel like something they simply have to get through.

Difficulty switching off: They remain mentally connected to work long after the working day has ended.

Presenteeism: They are at work and completing tasks, but are struggling to function at their usual level.

Perfectionism: They may become increasingly hard on themselves or spend far longer than necessary getting things right.

Slower work: Tasks that would normally take an hour suddenly take much longer, even when the workload has not changed.

Longer hours, without greater output: As Maatouk notes, people may compensate for the extra effort everything now requires by working longer.

Relief rather than satisfaction: Finishing a project feels like escaping something rather than achieving something.

Physical signs: Poor sleep, muscle tension, headaches and frequent minor illnesses can all accompany prolonged stress.

Changing ways of unwinding: Someone may increasingly rely on caffeine, alcohol or screens to switch off.