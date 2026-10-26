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Dubai's Marsa Boulevard Season 3 is here, so round up your people

The destination has grown, with new spaces stretching along the water.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Marsa Boulevard
Marsa Boulevard
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Cooler evenings are here, which can only mean one thing: Marsa Boulevard is reopening along Dubai Creek. This season’s theme is My heart is happiest with you, so bring your favourite humans and settle in.

More creek to explore

The destination has grown, with new spaces stretching along the water. Head to the reimagined Botanical Garden for open-fire dining and a properly good coffee. Matcha Club Creek has gone big on wellness too: alongside the padel courts you’ll now find Pilates and a dedicated yoga studio.

Hungry? Good.

There’s a whole new crowd in the kitchen this year. Nac, Crst, For a while, Marmellata, Slrp, Badu and Nuwa are joining the line-up. Old favourites Lune, Home Bakery, Trio and Sadeem are back too, so you can try something new and still get your usual.

Art you’ll stumble into

This season, art is everywhere you wander. A curated series of commissioned works by artists from the UAE, the region and beyond takes its cue from the creek itself, playing with wind and water and nodding to stories of trade, migration and a city that never stops changing. You don’t need to plan a gallery visit. You’ll just run into it between dinner and dessert.

A little extra

Loewe is popping in this season, adding some fashion to your evening stroll. Studio 152 returns with exhibitions, fashion and cultural happenings, and themed photo booths are dotted around for when you need a picture to prove you were there.

Something for every date on the calendar

Expect family activities, wellness sessions and cultural moments all season long, from Eid Al Etihad and New Year’s Eve right through to Ramadan.

Grab your crew, pick a spot by the water, and stay a while.

When: Opens Thursday, 30 October, running through Dubai’s cooler months
Where: Marsa Boulevard, Dubai Creek, Dubai

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