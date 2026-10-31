Dubai's Marsa Boulevard returns with new food spots and a busy opening night

Dubai residents return to Marsa Boulevard, saying opening day was ‘totally worth it’
Dubai's cooler evenings have brought back another familiar outdoor hangout, and Marsa Boulevard wasted little time getting busy.
The waterfront destination reopened at 5pm on October 30, but it did not take long for visitors to fill its walkways. Along Dubai Creek, the evening sky provided the perfect Instagrammable backdrop for people stopping to take pictures, grab a bite or simply spend time outdoors as temperatures began to drop.
For some visitors, the opening was an opportunity to return to a familiar spot. For others, it was a chance to see what had changed.
For two friends who visited on opening night, the plan was fairly straightforward: matcha, food and a good view.
“We just came here for the matcha and the food vibes. The weather is great, especially now that it is cooler. It is so nice to be here, and the sunset too. You have the food, the weather and the views all together. What more could you ask for?” they said.
“It was pretty much what we were expecting for an opening day. We wanted to come down, see what was happening and try some of the food. It was totally worth coming down. We are really enjoying it, and it is just nice to have somewhere like this to spend the evening with friends,” they added.
The crowds were also a welcome sight for businesses setting up for the season.
Akel Dhaywi, who manages an F&B unit at Marsa Boulevard, said this was the first time his business had participated in the destination.
“This is actually our first time at Marsa, and everyone has done a great job bringing everything together and I genuinely believe it is going to be one of the most visited places this winter in Dubai,” he said.
Hesham Ratagedara shared that the opening-day turnout had exceeded his expectations.
“Honestly, I did not imagine this many people here on the first day. Every year, it gets busier, with bigger crowds and a lot more faces, but I was not expecting this many people right from the first day. It feels amazing. I could see that so many places were full, and even some outlets that were still preparing had customers coming in. It is so lovely to see that” he said.
The opening evening was not without its unfinished corners. While several outlets had begun serving customers, others were still setting up, preparing their spaces and getting ready to welcome visitors. The destination was gradually coming together as the evening progressed.
The food line-up had its fair share of familiar faces, with Fynd, Home Bakery and Trio returning for another season. But there were new names to add to the food crawl, too, including Marmellata, Nuwa and CRST. So whether visitors came with a tried-and-tested favourite in mind or were looking to find their next food obsession, there was plenty to work their way through.
And if the food wasn't enough to keep visitors occupied, there was plenty to catch their eye elsewhere. Beauty and fashion had their own moment along the waterfront, with pop-ups from Rare Beauty, Jean Paul Gaultier and Loewe adding a little retail detour to the evening stroll.
Rare Beauty brought its beauty bus to Marsa Boulevard in collaboration with Sephora, with visitors able to try products, get personalised shade matching and touch-ups, and take part in interactive activities.
Fashion enthusiasts had Loewe and Jean Paul Gaultier to look out for, with the latter marking the occasion with a perfume launch featuring themed drinks and treats.
By the end of the evening, Marsa Boulevard was still finding its feet, with some outlets yet to open fully and visitors continuing to make their way around.
But between the matcha runs, food stops, waterfront views and the steady stream of people, opening night offered a glimpse of what Dubai's outdoor evenings will look like in the months ahead.
And judging by the first-day turnout, the Creek won't be short of company this winter.