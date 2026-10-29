Halloween scares, Dubai Ride and the start of Dubai Fitness Challenge: This weekend
Dubai: This weekend brings Halloween and the start of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which runs from Saturday, October 31, to Sunday, November 29.
Whether you want a late night of scares at a theme park, a sunrise ride down Sheikh Zayed Road or a slow family lunch with a view of Burj Khalifa, here are 10 things to do in Dubai this weekend.
At Motiongate Dubai this Halloween, the scares don’t stop when the sun goes down. After its debut last year, Fright Nights: The Party is back for a second year, keeping the park open until 11pm for two nights only. A selection of rides and attractions will run late, while a live DJ and Halloween entertainment keep the party going.
The centrepiece is The Infected, an interactive scare maze in the Lionsgate zone that is only open during the party. Visitors are thrown into a post-apocalyptic nightmare, making their way through plague-ridden passages where every corridor could bring a new encounter.
The Addams Family Musical is adding an extra performance, and Halloween parades and meet-and-greets will bring familiar faces and sinister characters out across the park.
Fright Nights, now in its ninth edition, also features SAW: Trial by Terror and The Strangers: Trapped, based on the Lionsgate horror films.
When: Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, until 11pm
Where: Motiongate Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts
Price: Dh295 online, Dh330 at the gate
If you are heading to Dubai Parks and Resorts, Rove At The Park has a deal that lets the fun carry on overnight. Two guests get two Dubai Parks and Resorts tickets and a complimentary night's stay at the hotel. Extra park tickets cost Dh295 per person.
When: Until Saturday, October 31
Where: Rove At The Park, Dubai Parks and Resorts
Price: Dh590 for two, booked through the Rove website
Dubai Goans is bringing music, food and culture to the Creek for World Goa Day, part of a global celebration in more than 22 cities.
Headlining is Tsumyoki, who won Best Indian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards, joined by ClayJars, the group behind the viral track Soglim Nachom Eyai. Godgodo brings a contemporary twist to traditional Konkani music, and entertainer Felly Gomes will also perform. Expect DJ sets, Goan food, children's entertainment and competitions.
When: Saturday, October 31, 5pm to 1am
Where: Outdoor venue, Marriott Marquis, Jewel of the Creek, next to the Floating Bridge
Price: Contact the organisers on +971 52 753 2357, +971 50 508 3406 or +971 55 165 1161
Aventura Parks has reopened for the season in Mushrif Park. Set among Ghaf trees, the UAE's largest zipline and rope adventure park has five circuits with more than 80 obstacles and 24 ziplines, including its Tarzan Jump.
Circuits are based on height, starting from 1.15m. Younger children who are too short for a harness can head to the Discovery Playground instead.
When: Friday to Sunday, 11am to 8pm, last entry at 6pm
Where: Mushrif Park
Price: Tickets available through the Aventura Parks website
Cetara at Address Downtown hosts a sharing-style Italian lunch at weekends, with dishes brought to the table for everyone to share. Burj Khalifa provides the backdrop, and the set-up is designed for families with children.
When: Saturday and Sunday, 1pm to 4pm
Where: Cetara, Address Downtown
Price: Dh145 per person, food only
Sheikh Zayed Road goes car-free on Sunday morning as Dubai Ride kicks off the first weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
Riders can choose the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route, intended for experienced cyclists, or the flat 4km Downtown family route past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.
Registration is free but compulsory, and you must collect your bib from the Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park by Saturday, October 31. No rental bikes are provided at the event, so bring your own, along with a helmet, which is mandatory. Bikes are not allowed on the Dubai Metro, so plan to cycle or drive there, and expect road closures around the routes.
Arrive between 4am and 6am. Routes open at 6.15am, and all riders must start by 7.30am.
When: Sunday, November 1, from 6.15am
Where: Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai
Price: Free, register on the Dubai Fitness Challenge website
Cucina The Palm is giving Saturdays an Italian twist with Mercato, a new monthly brunch inspired by Italy’s busy food markets.
It starts at 12.30pm with spritzes, focaccia and olives. At 1pm, the market opens and guests are handed a Mercato map to explore the counters.
Pick your cut at La Macelleria and have it grilled over charcoal, choose fresh fish and oysters at La Pescheria, or watch chefs hand-roll pasta at the communal table. Wood-fired pizzas from Acquasale are also on offer.
Save room for dessert. There is a giant tiramisù assembled live, and moka pot coffee. A live trio plays Italian favourites and jazz throughout, and there are activities for children.
When: Saturday, October 31. Aperitivo from 12.30pm, market from 1pm to 4pm
Where: Cucina The Palm, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach
Price: Dh275 with soft drinks, Dh375 with house beverages and more. Children aged six to 12 pay Dh120, those aged three to five pay Dh85, and under-threes dine free
For the Dubai Fitness Challenge, SQUATWOLF and Bluewaters have set up a floating fitness space on the water, with Ain Dubai in the background. Free sessions include HIIT, Lagree, Pilates, bootcamp and shadowboxing.
There are two classes a day, each limited to 20 people, so book early.
When: Daily from Sunday, November 1, to Sunday, November 29
Where: Bluewaters Boardwalk, near the RTA Marine Transport Station
Price: Free, advance registration required
ISD Dubai Sports City is reserving three padel courts and three table tennis tables exclusively for people of determination throughout the Dubai Fitness Challenge, with a free one-hour session every day.
"For people of determination, the barrier to sport is often not ability but access to a space, a regular time and an environment where they feel they belong," said Daniels Petrovs, CEO of ISD Dubai Sports City.
This weekend, sessions run from 8pm to 9pm on Saturday and 4pm to 5pm on Sunday. During the week, they take place from 2pm to 3pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Fridays. On Saturday, November 14, the session moves to 1pm to 2pm.
Coaches from the Real Madrid Foundation's Educational Football Programme will also lead free beach soccer sessions at Kite Beach during the challenge.
When: Daily, Saturday, October 31, to Sunday, November 29
Where: ISD Dubai Sports City
Price: Free
ROOFLINE by DIFC returns for its second season on Sunday, bringing homegrown and regional food, fashion and lifestyle concepts to the podium levels of Gate Avenue and Gate District.
This year's line-up includes specialty coffee from Flat Out, Bonds Café, FLTR and Sadeem, Emirati fashion label DAS Club and Malbo Photobooth. There are also cafés Sesame and Lune, traditional concepts Chai and Kleja and Ratwa, all-day dining café Mihbash and a talabat pop-up featuring a different brand each month.
It is a three-minute walk from Financial Centre Metro Station. Valet parking at Gate Avenue 1 and Gate Avenue 4 is free with a minimum spend of Dh100 at ROOFLINE outlets.
When: From Sunday, November 1, until April 30, 2027
Where: Gate Avenue and Gate District, DIFC
Price: Pay as you go at individual outlets
As the weather cools down, Marugame Udon has launched a winter combo with udon, tempura and a drink. Diners choose from options such as Chicken Paitan, Curry Udon, Beef Udon and Tan Tan Udon, and add tempura including halloumi, sweet potato and shrimp. The brand says the bowls are ready in 40 seconds.
The noodles are made fresh daily in the open kitchen.
When: Available now
Where: City Centre Deira, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall and The Dubai Mall
Price: From Dh42