If you’ve ever needed that push to dress up like a Bollywood movie lead, consider this your last call. This is your time to sparkle and shine (quite literally) in lehengas and sherwanis, and as many jewels as you can wear without struggling under the weight. This is Diwali – the Indian festival of lights that marks the triumph of good over evil while giving you just the right excuse to diva it out. While the festival falls on Nov 8 this year, the run up to it has plenty for you to do too. Pit your knowledge of Indian cinema against other fans with quiz night, eat your way through a feast of chaat, and take plenty of pictures to mark this festive period.