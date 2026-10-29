There's no such thing as too dressed up for this festival
If you’ve ever needed that push to dress up like a Bollywood movie lead, consider this your last call. This is your time to sparkle and shine (quite literally) in lehengas and sherwanis, and as many jewels as you can wear without struggling under the weight. This is Diwali – the Indian festival of lights that marks the triumph of good over evil while giving you just the right excuse to diva it out. While the festival falls on Nov 8 this year, the run up to it has plenty for you to do too. Pit your knowledge of Indian cinema against other fans with quiz night, eat your way through a feast of chaat, and take plenty of pictures to mark this festive period.
If you are in Dubai, this is where you can celebrate:
Time for peak Bollywood nostalgia – think Bollywood outfits, a quiz, and even Bingo with prizes you’ll actually love. The Huddle is hosting Housie Night (Bingo) on Nov 3 from 8.30pm onwards and you have a chance to win stuff worth Dh7,800 (vouchers from Max Fashion, Balance Spa, etc.). Then, on Nov 5, you can test your Indian cinema knowledge at Indi16 with Loki’s Bollywood Quiz. The prices here are worth up to Dh10,500. Happy Diwali.
Price: A la carte
When: Nov 3, 8pm onwards; Nov 5, 8.30pm onwards
Where: The Huddle (Nov 3); Indi 16 (Nov 5)
For a fete complete with activities for the young ones and a 600-drone sky show, get your tickets now to Global Village. The family-friendly seasonal attraction is calling for celebrations that include a Baithak (Nov 6), musical night, games, and authentic regional Indian favourites. In other words, you’ll be in good hands.
Read about what else is on offer by clicking here.
Price: Dh25 (weekdays); Dh30 (weekends)
When: Nov 6-10
Where: Global Village
Follow the diyas to The Oasis Terrace and Garden, where you’ll find a traditional feast – including a live chaat and dessert counter - waiting for you on Nov 7. Follow up the indulgence with a look at some rangoli, paint an earthen pot, and wend your way through a pop-up market with all things Diwali. For a festive run-up to the main event, head to The Oasis Terrace and Garden between Nov 2 and 6 for treats such as Masala Chai Monday and Tandoori Tacos Tuesday.
Price: Dh169 (adult); Dh84.50 (kids aged 7-12); free for kids under six
When: Nov 7, 7pm-10pm (buffet); Nov 2-6, 8am-11pm (dishes inspired by Diwali)
Where: Downtown Dubai
For a Diwali full of lights, food, and performances you can tap your toes to, check out Noor: Festival of Lights, now in its third year. Held at Souk Al Seef, the evening will see a procession of puppets and drummers, while the stage will light up with music by Ashu Ali and Saif Hayat from the indie musical band The Shams and Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi on Nov 7 and band Jammers and singer-songwriter Sooraj Santhosh on Nov 8. Dress in your fanciest Indian outfit for this one. There is no such thing as over the top.
Price: Free
When: Nov 7-8, 6pm-11pm
Where: Souk Al Seef
Catch up with the fam over food over the festive period. For set menus that include dishes like dahi vada and butter chicken, look no further than Rohini, which is doing both veg and non-veg versions this Diwali. As for the dressing up, it could get you rewarded. Every day between Nov 5 and Nov 10, a best dressed guest will be chosen and entered into a draw – winner gets bragging rights, of course, and breakfast for two.
Price: Dh149 (veg); Dh189 (non-veg)
When: Nov 5-10
Where: JLT
Party like a Bollywood star at this brunch – available across three Saturdays. There’s festive décor and a menu with an Indian twist. And lights. Lots and lots of lights.
Price: From Dh299 (soft beverages)
When: Oct 31-Nov 14, 1.30pm-5pm
Where: SoBo at Nonya, Taj JLT