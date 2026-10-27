Diwali 2026 guide in Dubai: Where to shop, what to buy and how to not overspend

Here's where you can get the best outfits and sweets
Diwali lands on Sunday 8 November this year.
That means a weekend Lakshmi Puja and about ten days to sort your gold, your glitter and your gulab jamun. In the UAE, Diwali starts long before the first diya is lit. Bur Dubai’s lanes fill with the sights of lehenges, the Gold Souk queues stretch past sunset on Dhanteras, and Karama’s sweet shops run their kitchens around the clock. So, regardless, of whether you’re shopping for the in-laws, the office or yourself, here is where to go, what to buy and what to simply order from the sofa.
Dhanteras, Friday, November 6, the big gold-buying day. The puja window in Dubai is roughly 6.06pm to 8.03pm.
Diwali (Lakshmi Puja), Sunday November 8, diyas lit, sweets out, best outfit on.
Govardhan Puja, Monday November 9
Bhai Dooj, Tuesday November 10: a day earlier than India this year, so sibling gifts are due sooner.
Diwali isn’t a UAE public holiday. With Lakshmi Puja on a Sunday, though, nobody needs a fake dentist appointment this year.
Bur Dubai’s 'Little India' runs mostly along one lane between Al Fahidi Street and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road. It has been the community’s shopping hub since the 1970s, and in Diwali week it’s just a lot of fun to walk through.
The outfit: lehengas, salwar suits, kurtis, sherwanis, kurta pyjamas and tiny party-wear for kids.
Fabric and a tailor: pick a length, get measured, then pray. Tailors are swamped, so go this week, not next.
Decor: clay diyas, string lights, torans and rangoli colours, all cheaper than at the mall.
A snack break: Kailash Parbat and Royal Sweets are right there for chaat and mithai.
Deira Gold Souk is the Dhanteras main event. Gold prices have been worth watching this year, so check the day’s rate before you go. If a big set is off the cards, a small coin or a light 18K or 22K piece keeps the tradition alive without flattening your wallet.
Check the hallmark, and ask for the making charge separately.
Compare the day’s per-gram rate before you fall for a “free gift”.
If you’re going on November 6, expect evening queues around the puja window.
Deira Spice Souk is a short walk away, and it’s where gift baskets get built: dry fruits, saffron, cardamom and nuts by the scoop. You pay about half the price of a ready-made hamper and get twice the bragging rights.
Bur Dubai Souk is across the Creek by abra. It has lamps, fabrics and festive bits if Meena Bazaar runs out of diyas (it won’t).
Sweet shop sales can increase at Diwali, and premium boxes can run to Dh400 a kilo. Pre-order by phone to skip the queue.
Bikanervala (Karama, Al Barsha and more): kaju katli, Mysore pak, gift boxes
Puranmal (Karama): khajur barfi, Karachi halwa
Shree Gangour Sweets (Oud Metha / Karama): kesariya jalebi, stuffed gulab jamun
Chappan Bhog (Karama): Rasgulla, ras malai
Royal Sweets (Meena Bazaar): grab-and-go boxes while you shop
Some things are worth the souk trip. Fairy lights are not, so order these online:
Lights in bulk: LED string lights, curtain lights and battery tea-lights, which are safer with kids and curtains.
Rangoli kits: stencils and colour packs, so your doorstep design doesn’t depend on your art skills.
Puja basics: brass thalis, incense, kalash sets and ready-made puja kits.
Corporate gifting: dry-fruit hampers and gift boxes delivered straight to the office.
This one is for the person who already has three boxes of kaju katli. The Belgian chocolatier Godiva has wrapped Diwali in fuchsia, teal and gold, with stars, flowers and glowing diyas on every box.
When: 26 October to 9 November
Where: GODIVA boutiques across the UAE
Diwali Chocolate Chest Box, Dh999: the showpiece, with 70 pralines and truffles plus 144 Napolitains
Ultimate Gift Box (40 pcs), Dh429: the greatest hits, with pralines, ganaches, truffles, biscuits and carrés
Royal Box (45 pcs), Dh415: 15 pralines and 30 carrés, in brown, navy or red
Gold Box (24 pcs), Dh249: the classic, with pralines, ganaches and truffles in milk, dark and white
Napolitain Gift Box (88 pcs), Dh199: individually wrapped milk, hazelnut milk and dark
Napolitain Gift Box (48 pcs), Dh129: same, smaller
Below Dh,1000 gifts that you can consider
Best Speaker: JBL Flip 6 Portable Speaker
It’s small but loud, with bold JBL Pro Sound and deep bass. It’s IP67 waterproof and lasts 12 hours on a charge via USB-C, so it can play from diya-lighting to dance floor.
Best Lighting: Philips Hue Indoor 6-Foot Smart LED Light Strip
It glows in festive colours or calm single shades, controlled by app or voice (Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit). It’s instant Diwali ambiance with no ladder required.
Best Gift Basket: Spa Luxetique Lavender Spa Gift Basket
It packs 15 pampering goodies, including soaps, shampoo bars, scrubs and a dry hair cap. Self-care, but make it festive.
Best for Hosts: LILKUISYN 4pc Acacia Resin Wood Coaster Set
These are acacia wood coasters with a pop of blue resin, and the base doubles as a napkin holder. They’re pretty, practical and ready for a house full of chai cups.
Best for the table: French Rose Series Dinnerware Set
It has delicate florals and a timeless finish, and it’s sturdy enough for every festive feast to come. It’s a gift for the loved one who notices the plates before the food.
Make a list, and check it twice. Write down who’s getting what before you set foot in Meena Bazaar. Wandering in without a plan is how you come home with three lehengas and no diyas.
Go small on gold. Tradition says buy gold on Dhanteras. It doesn’t say buy a necklace. A small coin or a light 18K piece counts, and your bank balance will thank you on Monday.
Build your own hamper. A scoop of dry fruits from the Spice Souk, a box of mithai and a ribbon cost far less than a ready-made basket. You also get to call it “handpicked.”
Buy the boring stuff online. Fairy lights, rangoli kits and tea-lights don’t need a trip across town. Order them early from Amazon.ae and save the petrol and the parking rage.
Split the big gifts. Pool with siblings for the parents’ present. One great gift beats four average ones, and nobody has to explain the matching scented candles.
Skip the last-minute panic. Prices, queues and stress all peak in the final 48 hours. Shop this week and you’ll pay less and keep your sanity.
Set a sweets budget, then add 10%. Let’s be honest, you’re going to buy one more box of kaju katli. Plan for it.
That’s the list. Your outfit is at the tailor, your sweets are pre-ordered and your fairy lights are already tangled in a box somewhere. All that’s left is to light the diyas, dodge the “so when are you getting married?” questions, and eat one more laddoo than you planned. Happy Diwali!