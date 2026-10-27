Diwali 2026 guide in Dubai: Where to shop, what to buy and how to not overspend

That means a weekend Lakshmi Puja and about ten days to sort your gold, your glitter and your gulab jamun. In the UAE, Diwali starts long before the first diya is lit. Bur Dubai’s lanes fill with the sights of lehenges, the Gold Souk queues stretch past sunset on Dhanteras, and Karama’s sweet shops run their kitchens around the clock. So, regardless, of whether you’re shopping for the in-laws, the office or yourself, here is where to go, what to buy and what to simply order from the sofa.