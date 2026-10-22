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Lamps, Lakshmi and gold: Why Diwali in the UAE starts at the jewellery counter

What Diwali means, why diyas matter and how Dubai gold prices compare with 2025

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
5 MIN READ
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For many families, Diwali is also the time of year to visit the gold souq.
For many families, Diwali is also the time of year to visit the gold souq.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Homes across the UAE will soon be lined with clay lamps, rangoli patterns and boxes of sweets as Diwali, the Festival of Lights, returns next month. For many families, it is also the time of year to visit the gold souq.

Here's when Diwali falls in 2026, what the festival means, and what gold costs right now compared with last year.

When is Diwali 2026?

Diwali is celebrated over five days. According to Drik Panchang, the 2026 dates are:

  • Dhanteras: Friday, November 6

  • Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi): Saturday, November 7

  • Diwali and Lakshmi Puja: Sunday, November 8

  • Govardhan Puja: Monday, November 9

  • Bhai Dooj: Tuesday, November 10

In Dubai, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat (auspicious time) on November 8 runs from 5.58pm to 7.56pm UAE time. Diwali is not a public holiday in the UAE, so most of the celebrations take place in the evenings.

What is Diwali?

Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India and among the Indian diaspora. Hindus celebrate it as the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile and his victory over Ravana. It is also the night devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.

Sikhs mark the same period as Bandi Chhor Divas, and Jains observe it as the day Lord Mahavira attained nirvana. Across all three faiths, the festival represents light over darkness and good over evil.

Why is it called Diwali?

The name comes from the Sanskrit word Deepavali, which means "row of lamps". Deepa means lamp and avali means row, which is why Diwali is widely known as the Festival of Lights.

The meaning of diyas

Diyas are small clay lamps filled with oil or ghee and lit with a cotton wick. Families place them in rows at entrances, on balconies and around their homes.

The lamps symbolise the triumph of light over darkness. According to tradition, the people of Ayodhya lit rows of diyas to welcome Rama home. Diyas are also lit on Lakshmi Puja night to welcome the goddess into a clean, brightly lit home.

How people celebrate in the UAE

Preparations begin days before. Homes are cleaned and decorated, rangoli designs are drawn at doorways with coloured powder or flowers, and families buy new clothes.

On the day itself, families perform Lakshmi Puja in the evening, visit relatives and friends, and exchange mithai (Indian sweets), dry fruits and gifts. Many attend prayers at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi or the Hindu temple in Jebel Ali.

Dubai has also marked the festival with public fireworks in previous years. Community events, Diwali markets and shopping promotions run across the emirates during the season.

Why gold matters at Diwali

Gold buying is tied to Dhanteras, the first day of the festival. The name combines dhan (wealth) and teras (the 13th day of the lunar fortnight). Buying gold, silver or new utensils on this day is believed to invite Lakshmi's blessings and bring prosperity into the home for the year ahead.

In Dubai, the Dhanteras puja muhurat on November 6 falls between 6.06pm and 8.03pm UAE time. Many families time their purchases to fall on or around that window.

Gold rates right now

On Thursday morning, October 22, gold in Dubai was priced at:

  • 24K: Dh493 per gram

  • 22K: Dh456.50 per gram

  • 21K: Dh437.75 per gram

  • 18K: Dh375.25 per gram

  • 14k: Dh292.75 per gram

The 24K rate has hovered around the Dh500 mark through October.

Track Gold/Forex rates live at Gulf News through this link

What gold cost last Diwali

Prices are slightly lower than they were last festive season.

On Diwali day 2025, October 20, 24K gold in Dubai was priced at Dh512.25 per gram and 22K at Dh474.25. That means 24K is now Dh18.50 a gram cheaper than last Diwali, and 22K is Dh17 cheaper.

On Dhanteras 2025, October 18, Gulf News reported 24K at Dh510.50 and 22K at Dh472.75, with global prices above $4,300 an ounce. Shortly before that, prices had hit a high of Dh523 per gram.

When should you buy?

Gulf News has tracked the dip through October. On October 6, it reported that UAE shoppers were holding back on purchases in the hope of further falls.

When 24K slipped to Dh497 on October 20, Gulf News described the lower prices as an opportune moment for festive buyers, with rates below where they had been over the previous two weeks. On October 21, it noted that the US Federal Reserve meeting on October 27 and 28 could decide gold's next big move.

During last year's festive season, jewellers interviewed by Gulf News suggested several ways to manage high prices:

  • Choosing lighter 18K or 22K designs

  • Buying in instalments

  • Using pre-booking schemes that lock in a rate

  • Checking for hallmarking

How much do people buy?

There are no official UAE figures for Diwali gold sales. In October 2025, jewellers told Gulf News that most customers were buying within a set budget rather than by weight.

Lighter pieces have grown in popularity, with some designs weighing as little as half a gram. Coins and simple pendants are common gifts, while some buyers still choose larger statement pieces with diamonds or coloured stones.

In India, Dhanteras 2025 sales volumes fell by 10 to 15 per cent year on year, according to the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, as reported by Reuters. Total sales value still rose, because prices were higher.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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