Gold has moved within a narrow band through October. Investors are trying to gauge the Fed’s next step after it lifted rates in September for the first time since 2023. Markets now put the odds of another quarter-point hike at the October 27-28 meeting at 15 per cent. Chairman Kevin Warsh’s remarks last week were read as supporting a pause, although he did not commit to a decision and said he would not “prejudge” meetings. Most Fed officials have penciled in at least one more increase this year.