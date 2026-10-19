Currently, Spot gold is edging higher by 0.42 per cent to $4,177.78 an ounce at 09:30 am. in Dubai, and silver climbed 1.31 per cent to $57.56. Platinum and palladium also rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the greenback, slipped 0.1 per cent after a 0.3 per cent drop last week.