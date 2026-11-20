How the schemes work

Malabar Gold & Diamonds runs two options. Customers pay 50 per cent upfront and lock the rate for three months. Or they pay 100 per cent upfront and lock it for six months.

“Customers who have locked in a rate are protected if prices increase,” says Shamlal Ahamed, managing director of international operations. If prices keep falling, “they can avail the lower prevailing rate at the time of purchase.”

Bafleh Jewellers describes a looser structure. Customers pay an agreed advance and settle the balance within the validity period. “The deposit requirement and rate protection conditions vary depending on the scheme,” says Chirag Vora, managing director and CEO.

Vora cautions that customers should understand “whether the booking rate is fixed, whether a lower prevailing rate can be considered and what happens if they decide to cancel.”