Gold is cheaper by Dh19 a gram, but is a locked rate really a bargain? Read this first
Dubai gold prices have fallen sharply in the last 24 hours and consumers want to make the most of it. Jewelers are reporting rising interest in their advance-booking and rate-lock schemes.
In the UAE, 24 karat rate has dropped Dh19 to Dh432.50 per gram from Dh444.25 on November 19, a fall of close to 4 per cent. The 22 karat rate slid around Dh400 from Dh411.25. The 18 karat rate fell to Dh329.25 and 14 karat to Dh256.75.
The slide follows a global rout. Spot gold fell for a fifth straight day on Friday to about $3,543 an ounce. It is heading for its biggest weekly decline since March, with a loss of nearly 9 per cent, and sits at its lowest since September 2025.
The schemes promise price certainty, However, the terms differ between jewellers, and the fine print eventually decides who benefits. So, what should consider before enrolling for such schemes and is it really a bargain?
Malabar Gold & Diamonds runs two options. Customers pay 50 per cent upfront and lock the rate for three months. Or they pay 100 per cent upfront and lock it for six months.
“Customers who have locked in a rate are protected if prices increase,” says Shamlal Ahamed, managing director of international operations. If prices keep falling, “they can avail the lower prevailing rate at the time of purchase.”
Bafleh Jewellers describes a looser structure. Customers pay an agreed advance and settle the balance within the validity period. “The deposit requirement and rate protection conditions vary depending on the scheme,” says Chirag Vora, managing director and CEO.
Vora cautions that customers should understand “whether the booking rate is fixed, whether a lower prevailing rate can be considered and what happens if they decide to cancel.”
Malabar has reports a significant rise in enrolments and higher showroom footfall, ever since prices have been dropping. other retailers see a more cautious but active buying environment. Some buyers are also waiting for further falls.
But wedding shoppers who cannot postpone indefinitely, are the ones making the most use of these schemes. As for those buying coin and bars, they are tracking prices quite closely and may wait for a correction before they make that investment.
Retailers carry exposure once they commit to a rate. Vora notes that Bafleh manages it through inventory and procurement planning. Shoppers should watch making charges instead. They “contribute significantly to the retail value, particularly for intricate Italian, Turkish and other designer jewellery,” Vora says.
A drop in prices also pushes people to sell or exchange, but that comes with its own costs. At Malabar, Ahamed notes that customers have mostly tried to hold on to their assets.
"Customers tend to hold on to their existing gold assets and often increase their investments rather than sell. This is largely because gold has demonstrated a strong long-term upward trend and continues to be viewed as a reliable store of wealth," he added.
Vora is actually seeing more exchanges than outright sales at their stores, especially as those with immediate requirements could use the opportunity.
Bafleh values old jewellery against the day’s gold rate, its purity and its net gold weight after deductions, Vora explains. Stones and other non-gold parts are priced separately. Making charges paid on the original piece are generally not refundable. “The important thing is to ensure that customers receive a transparent and fair valuation,” Vora says, “irrespective of whether gold prices are rising or falling.”
Before you book, ask the jeweller to put the terms in writing defining all the required terms and conditions.
Is the booking rate fixed, or can a lower rate apply at purchase?
How long does the lock last, and how large is the deposit?
What happens to the deposit if you cancel or miss the deadline?
Does the locked rate cover making charges?
What deductions apply if you exchange old jewellery?
For a consumer looking to enroll ensure you compare the per-gram rate and making charges at least two or three shops that offer such plans. If you plan to exchange old jewellery, ask which deductions apply for purity and weight, and whether making charges are refundable. Then match the scheme to your timeline.
A wedding date will not move, so a lock suits that buyer. Someone with no deadline may not need one. Always read the terms and conditions properly and make an informed decision before so that you don't regret your decision in the future.