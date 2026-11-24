Court overturns two-year jail term and Dh100,000 fine over incomplete seizure
Ras Al Khaimah: A gold trader has been acquitted of concealing jewellery worth millions of dirhams to prevent a creditor from recovering Dh2.848 million, after the Ras Al Khaimah Court of Cassation overturned her two-year jail sentence and Dh100,000 fine over a procedural flaw in the seizure process.
The court ruled that the businesswoman could not be convicted of concealing seized assets because the gold jewellery had never been formally inventoried or recorded in an official enforcement report — a crucial legal requirement for establishing the offence.
It overturned the earlier verdict, acquitted her of the charges and ordered the return of her security deposit.
The woman, who owns a gold trading company, had been accused of deliberately removing and hiding jewellery from her shop to obstruct a court-ordered seizure and prevent another jewellery trader from recovering an outstanding debt of Dh2.848 million.
The case arose from commercial dealings between two companies that left an outstanding debt, secured by a cheque. After repeated attempts to recover the money failed, the creditor turned to the courts to enforce payment.
In March 2026, the court ordered the seizure of the contents of the businesswoman’s shop as part of the enforcement proceedings. When an enforcement officer arrived at the premises, he found the shop open, with gold jewellery displayed inside. He notified those present that the contents were subject to seizure and gave the company seven days to settle the outstanding debt.
However, when the officer returned after the seven-day deadline had passed, with no payment made, he found the shop shut and completely emptied of its contents.
The Public Prosecution subsequently charged the businesswoman with deliberately removing and concealing the jewellery to obstruct the execution of the court order and prevent the creditor from recovering the money owed.
Prosecutors argued that the disappearance of the gold was a deliberate attempt to frustrate the enforcement proceedings and deprive the creditor of his legally protected rights.
The businesswoman was sentenced to two years in prison and fined Dh100,000. The Court of Appeal upheld the sentence, prompting her to challenge the ruling before the Court of Cassation.
In her appeal, the businesswoman argued that the seizure had never been legally completed, as the enforcement officer had left without preparing a detailed list of the jewellery or documenting its type, quantity and storage location in an official report.
She maintained that, in the absence of these essential procedures, the jewellery could not legally be classified as seized property, making the charge of concealing seized assets unfounded.
She further argued that the previous court had failed to address this crucial defence, which she said was central to the case.
The Court of Cassation upheld her argument, overturned the conviction and acquitted her.
Deliberately hiding or transferring assets after they have been formally seized can constitute a criminal offence under UAE law, but criminal liability does not arise simply because a judge has issued a seizure order, a lawyer has said.
Dr Alaa Nasr, the businesswoman’s legal representative, explained that the offence of obstructing the enforcement of a seizure under the UAE Crimes and Penalties Law requires the seizure to have been fully completed in accordance with the Civil Procedure Law.
He said a judge’s order, an enforcement officer’s visit and the granting of a grace period to the debtor are preliminary stages, not proof that the seizure has been legally executed.
The decisive point is the formal completion of the procedures and the recording of the assets in the official seizure report. Only after this stage can any subsequent attempt to transfer or conceal the seized property trigger criminal liability.
Nasr explained that the enforcement officer must prepare an official report identifying the assets placed under seizure, specifying their type, quantity, weight and estimated value.
The law sets out additional safeguards for gold and other precious metals. These items must be weighed accurately, while the value of each individual piece must be assessed by an expert appointed by the judge.
Nasr said the ruling underlines an important principle for creditors and debtors alike: legal protection begins with properly completed procedures. He added that criminal provisions must be interpreted precisely and applied only to the specific acts expressly defined by the legislator.