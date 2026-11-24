The court ruled that the businesswoman could not be convicted of concealing seized assets because the gold jewellery had never been formally inventoried or recorded in an official enforcement report — a crucial legal requirement for establishing the offence.

In March 2026, the court ordered the seizure of the contents of the businesswoman’s shop as part of the enforcement proceedings. When an enforcement officer arrived at the premises, he found the shop open, with gold jewellery displayed inside. He notified those present that the contents were subject to seizure and gave the company seven days to settle the outstanding debt.

Nasr said the ruling underlines an important principle for creditors and debtors alike: legal protection begins with properly completed procedures. He added that criminal provisions must be interpreted precisely and applied only to the specific acts expressly defined by the legislator.

The law sets out additional safeguards for gold and other precious metals. These items must be weighed accurately, while the value of each individual piece must be assessed by an expert appointed by the judge.

The decisive point is the formal completion of the procedures and the recording of the assets in the official seizure report. Only after this stage can any subsequent attempt to transfer or conceal the seized property trigger criminal liability.

Dr Alaa Nasr, the businesswoman’s legal representative, explained that the offence of obstructing the enforcement of a seizure under the UAE Crimes and Penalties Law requires the seizure to have been fully completed in accordance with the Civil Procedure Law.

In her appeal, the businesswoman argued that the seizure had never been legally completed, as the enforcement officer had left without preparing a detailed list of the jewellery or documenting its type, quantity and storage location in an official report.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.