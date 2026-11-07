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UAE Businesswoman Gifts iPhone Duos to All Female Employees; Housekeeping Staffer Breaks Down in Tears

Viral video captures emotional reactions to workplace surprise

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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UAE-based businesswoman Haseena Nishad surprises a housekeeping staff member with an iPhone Duo gift (left), while another female employee unwraps her present (right). The gesture has gone viral on social media.
UAE-based businesswoman Haseena Nishad surprises a housekeeping staff member with an iPhone Duo gift (left), while another female employee unwraps her present (right). The gesture has gone viral on social media.
Instagram/Haseena Nishad

Dubai: A heartwarming workplace gesture by a UAE-based businesswoman has won praise on social media after she surprised all her female employees with brand-new iPhones Duo.

A video showing the employees receiving the gifts from Kerala-born businesswoman Haseena Nishad has gone viral on Instagram, crossing over 5 million views.

In the clip, the women are called into a conference room and asked to take their seats. But as they pull out their chairs, they find neatly wrapped gift boxes under the tables.

Inside the boxes are brand-new iPhones Duo, leaving the employees stunned and delighted. They quickly unwrap their presents, with smiles and excitement filling the room.

The surprise also includes a member of the housekeeping staff. In a particularly touching moment, the woman is seen serving sharbat when she is presented with an iPhone.

Overwhelmed by the unexpected gift, she hugs Nishad tightly and breaks down in tears. The emotional moment has struck a chord with viewers.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nishad said she wanted to see women grow, become more confident and achieve their dreams.

"I know every woman carries her own dreams, responsibilities, and challenges. My wish is to see each of you grow stronger, become more confident, and achieve everything you dream of," she wrote.

"Nothing makes me prouder than seeing another woman grow, succeed, and shine. When one woman rises, she gives another woman the courage to rise too," she added.

This is not the first time the workplace has witnessed such a surprise. An earlier video, shared on September 24, showed Nishad's husband, Nishad Hussain, presenting employees with wrapped gift boxes containing iPhones.

Both videos have attracted online attention, with social media users praising the generous gesture, especially the inclusion of housekeeping staff in the celebrations. 

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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