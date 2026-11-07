Viral video captures emotional reactions to workplace surprise
Dubai: A heartwarming workplace gesture by a UAE-based businesswoman has won praise on social media after she surprised all her female employees with brand-new iPhones Duo.
A video showing the employees receiving the gifts from Kerala-born businesswoman Haseena Nishad has gone viral on Instagram, crossing over 5 million views.
In the clip, the women are called into a conference room and asked to take their seats. But as they pull out their chairs, they find neatly wrapped gift boxes under the tables.
Inside the boxes are brand-new iPhones Duo, leaving the employees stunned and delighted. They quickly unwrap their presents, with smiles and excitement filling the room.
The surprise also includes a member of the housekeeping staff. In a particularly touching moment, the woman is seen serving sharbat when she is presented with an iPhone.
Overwhelmed by the unexpected gift, she hugs Nishad tightly and breaks down in tears. The emotional moment has struck a chord with viewers.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Nishad said she wanted to see women grow, become more confident and achieve their dreams.
"I know every woman carries her own dreams, responsibilities, and challenges. My wish is to see each of you grow stronger, become more confident, and achieve everything you dream of," she wrote.
"Nothing makes me prouder than seeing another woman grow, succeed, and shine. When one woman rises, she gives another woman the courage to rise too," she added.
This is not the first time the workplace has witnessed such a surprise. An earlier video, shared on September 24, showed Nishad's husband, Nishad Hussain, presenting employees with wrapped gift boxes containing iPhones.
Both videos have attracted online attention, with social media users praising the generous gesture, especially the inclusion of housekeeping staff in the celebrations.