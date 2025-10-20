Entrepreneur and social worker M.K. Bhatia said his team is the company’s backbone
Dubai: In a dazzling celebration of the festival of lights, entrepreneur and Social worker M.K. Bhatia, founder of Mits Healthcare, has gifted 51 brand -new cars to his top-performing employees this Diwali, marking yet another record-setting gesture in his annual tradition.
The handovers, which took place this week at the company’s showroom and were followed by a celebratory “car gift rally” to the firm’s office, form part of Bhatia’s third consecutive year of automotive rewards to staff. This year’s total sets a new milestone, which he light-heartedly referred to as his “half-century” of car giving.
Speaking about his motivation, Bhatia said, “My associates are the backbone of my pharmaceutical companies. Their hard work, honesty and dedication are the foundation of our success.” He clarified that the gifts are not just for show. Still, part of a strategy to strengthen team spirit, reward genuine merit and create a family-like culture within his organisation. The recipients, described internally as “rockstar celebrities” of the firm’s journey, were presented with keys in front of colleagues and senior management, as cameras captured their joy and surprise. On social media, the gesture has gone viral, drawing praise and populist debate alike. (
The move comes amid growing attention to innovative employee rewards strategies in India, especially around the Diwali season, when many companies shift from token gifts to more meaningful incentives. For Mits Healthcare, the cars underscore its commitment to its workforce and send a strong message: invest in people, and they will invest in you.
With Diwali celebrations now in full swing, Bhatia’s spectacular gift has set a high bar—both for employer generosity and employee motivation—just as the festival symbolises new beginnings and hope.
With inputs from ANI
