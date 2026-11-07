GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY
Technology /
Companies

Apple's iPhone Duo now has over 100,000 optimised apps

Thousands more are arriving daily, but some popular apps still lack full support

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Word, Zoom and other apps gain support, while some big names are still missing.
Word, Zoom and other apps gain support, while some big names are still missing.
AFP

Dubai: Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo now has more than 100,000 apps designed for its dual-screen layout, just two weeks after the device went on sale.

Apple said thousands of additional optimised apps were being added to the App Store each day, as developers update their software to work better on the foldable phone.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The milestone follows early criticism that many popular apps were not ready to take full advantage of the iPhone Duo’s larger inner display.

Which apps are supported?

Recently updated apps include Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Zoom, Etsy, Goodnotes and Halide Mark III.

Other supported apps include Netflix, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Apple has introduced a “Made for iPhone Duo” badge on App Store listings to help users identify optimised apps.

These apps are designed to use the full width of the phone’s inner and outer displays, rather than leaving unused space around the content.

Some popular apps still need updates

Despite the milestone, many apps still haven't received full Duo support.

MacRumors reports that Google Docs, Google Sheets, Microsoft Teams, PayPal and Uber Eats are among the apps still awaiting optimisation.

Older apps can continue to run on the device, although some may display space or fail to make full use of its larger screen.

Apple said more than 2,000 developers had attended over 50 workshops in 19 cities to help prepare their apps for the foldable device.

The iPhone Duo went on sale on October 23, with a starting US price of $1,999.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Retro photography is making a comeback. Discover how Kodak digital cameras bring a nostalgic twist to capturing everyday memories.

Retro cameras are back: 4 Kodak picks for 2026

5m read
Screengrabs from tech vlogger Marques Brownlee's post shows "unoptimised" apps behaving as they would on an older iPhone, with buttons in their usual places and a "large bar of empty black space" down the right side.

Something quirky with some iPhone Duo apps

3m read
The iPhone Duo is displayed at an Apple store in Beijing on October 23, 2026.

iPhone Duo on sale in UAE today: All you need to know

5m read
Watch: Viral app turns foldable iPhone into a Walkman

Watch: Viral app turns foldable iPhone into a Walkman

2m read