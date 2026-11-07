Apple's iPhone Duo now has over 100,000 optimised apps

Thousands more are arriving daily, but some popular apps still lack full support
Dubai: Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo now has more than 100,000 apps designed for its dual-screen layout, just two weeks after the device went on sale.
Apple said thousands of additional optimised apps were being added to the App Store each day, as developers update their software to work better on the foldable phone.
The milestone follows early criticism that many popular apps were not ready to take full advantage of the iPhone Duo’s larger inner display.
Recently updated apps include Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Zoom, Etsy, Goodnotes and Halide Mark III.
Other supported apps include Netflix, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Apple has introduced a “Made for iPhone Duo” badge on App Store listings to help users identify optimised apps.
These apps are designed to use the full width of the phone’s inner and outer displays, rather than leaving unused space around the content.
Despite the milestone, many apps still haven't received full Duo support.
MacRumors reports that Google Docs, Google Sheets, Microsoft Teams, PayPal and Uber Eats are among the apps still awaiting optimisation.
Older apps can continue to run on the device, although some may display space or fail to make full use of its larger screen.
Apple said more than 2,000 developers had attended over 50 workshops in 19 cities to help prepare their apps for the foldable device.
The iPhone Duo went on sale on October 23, with a starting US price of $1,999.