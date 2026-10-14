Starting at Dh8,499, here’s what UAE buyers need to know before iPhone Duo pre-orders open
Dubai: Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, will be available for pre-order in the UAE in just two days, with prices starting at Dh8,499.
The book-style foldable phone is Apple's most expensive iPhone yet, featuring two displays, a titanium frame, an upgraded camera system and new multitasking features designed for its larger screen.
If you're planning to buy one, here's everything you need to know about UAE prices, availability and how to prepare for pre-order day.
Pre-orders begin at 4pm on Friday, October 16, through the Apple UAE online store. The phone is also expected to be available through retailers including noon Minutes and Sharaf DG. Official sales, deliveries and in-store availability begin on Friday, October 23.
The iPhone Duo comes in two colours – Night Sky and Star White – with four storage options:
256GB: Dh8,499
512GB: Dh9,349
1TB: Dh11,049
2TB: Dh13,599
Apple also offers Trade In credit ranging from Dh160 to Dh3,260 towards a new iPhone, depending on the eligible device and its condition.
Optional AppleCare+ coverage costs Dh1,349, bringing the starting price of a 256GB model with coverage to Dh9,848.
The biggest change is its folding design, which allows users to switch between a compact smartphone and a tablet-sized screen.
Key features include:
Two displays: A 5.4-inch outer screen and a 7.6-inch foldable inner display, both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate.
Durable design: Grade 5 titanium frame, reinforced hinge, Ceramic Shield 2 and IP68 water and dust resistance.
Performance: Apple's A20 Pro chip, with enhanced Apple Intelligence capabilities.
Battery: Up to 31 hours of video playback using the inner display or 44 hours on the outer screen.
Cameras: Dual 48-megapixel rear cameras, 2x optical zoom and 4K Dolby Vision video recording.
Multitasking: iOS 27 supports side-by-side apps and saved app pairs.
Apple Pencil: Support for writing, sketching and annotating documents.
The phone also features Touch ID in the power button and uses eSIM rather than a physical SIM card.
If you want to order as soon as pre-orders open, preparing your purchase details in advance could save time at checkout.
Choose your model: Decide on your preferred colour and storage capacity before Friday.
Set up your Apple account: Sign in to the Apple Store and check that your delivery address and payment details are correct.
Check pre-order preparation options: If Apple offers the option to save your preferred configuration ahead of launch, use it to speed up checkout.
Explore payment plans: If you're considering instalments or financing, check eligibility and complete any required approvals in advance.
Check Trade In eligibility: Find out how much your existing iPhone could be worth towards the purchase.
Finally, be ready to place your order when pre-orders open at 4pm. Early preparation may make checkout faster, although it does not guarantee delivery on launch day.