Dubai Court of Appeal overturned an earlier decision allowing the Malaysian judgment to be enforced in the UAE, ruling that the mother had failed to submit an official certificate proving that the custody ruling was final and binding under Malaysian law.

Dubai: A Malaysian father has won an appeal in Dubai against an order to hand over his daughter to her mother for return to Malaysia, after the court found that a crucial document required to enforce the foreign custody ruling was missing.

The appeal court accepted his argument, ruling that the mother had failed to submit an official certificate from the Malaysian court or another competent authority confirming that the custody judgment was final and legally binding.

The September 29 ruling centred on whether the Malaysian custody judgment met the legal requirements for enforcement in the UAE. The court stressed that its decision did not determine which parent should have custody of the girl, who currently lives with her father in Dubai.

“Cases involving a child’s return to another country can be urgent and have immediate consequences for the family. That urgency makes careful preparation essential: the application must establish the conditions for enforcement through the evidence required in the country where enforcement is sought,” he said.

However, the judges said there was no need to examine these arguments, as the failure to provide the required official certification was sufficient to determine the appeal.

Dubai's Court of Appeal examined the earlier decisions issued by the Malaysian courts but ruled that the dismissal of the father's appeals was not a substitute for the official certification needed to establish that the custody judgment was final and enforceable.

The father, however, challenged the enforcement application, arguing that the documents submitted did not meet the UAE's legal requirements for recognising and enforcing foreign judgments. He also pointed out that proceedings in Malaysia concerning the order for his daughter's return were still ongoing.

Meanwhile, in June 2025, a separate Malaysian court order directed the father to hand over the girl to her mother so she could take the child back to Malaysia. The order also authorised police officers and other appointed individuals, including Malaysian embassy staff, to assist in carrying it out.

A Malaysian court granted custody of the girl to her mother in May 2024, while setting out the father's visitation rights and prohibiting him from taking the child outside Malaysia or the state of Penang without her permission.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.