Court clarifies when divorced mothers can take charge of their children’s education
Dubai: The Court of Cassation has ruled that custodial mothers may be granted educational guardianship of their children if the father is unable to fulfil his responsibilities and transferring that authority serves the child’s best interests.
The ruling clarifies the application of Article 112 of the Personal Status Law, which places primary responsibility for a child’s affairs, discipline, guidance and education on the father or another legal guardian.
However, the court said educational guardianship may be granted to the mother who has custody as an exception, provided the father is unable to carry out his duties and the arrangement is in the child’s best interests.
The judgment clarifies the circumstances in which a custodial mother may be granted educational guardianship and take responsibility for decisions concerning her child’s schooling and education.
Dr Hassan Elhais, a legal consultant at Amal Al Rashedi lawyers and legal consultants, said the ruling differs from earlier judgments that granted custodial mothers educational guardianship without requiring them to prove that the father was unable to fulfil his parental responsibilities.
However, the judgment did not clarify what circumstances would establish a father’s inability to carry out these duties or what evidence a mother would need to provide. These matters would be assessed on a case by case basis, depending on the circumstances.
“If courts follow this interpretation, a mother may be required to demonstrate not only that the father is unable to fulfil his educational responsibilities, but also that granting her educational guardianship is in the child’s best interests,” Dr Elhais said.
He added that the wider implications of the ruling would become clearer as further judgments emerge, showing whether courts adopt the same approach or continue to recognise the educational guardianship of custodial mothers without requiring proof of the father’s inability to perform his duties.
Dr Elhais cautioned against interpreting the judgment as a definitive shift in judicial practice, stressing that a single ruling does not necessarily signal a change in the courts’ established approach.
He advised parents to carefully consider the circumstances and evidence in each case, as future judgments will help determine whether this interpretation becomes the prevailing approach.