However, the court said educational guardianship may be granted to the mother who has custody as an exception, provided the father is unable to carry out his duties and the arrangement is in the child’s best interests.

Dubai: The Court of Cassation has ruled that custodial mothers may be granted educational guardianship of their children if the father is unable to fulfil his responsibilities and transferring that authority serves the child’s best interests.

“If courts follow this interpretation, a mother may be required to demonstrate not only that the father is unable to fulfil his educational responsibilities, but also that granting her educational guardianship is in the child’s best interests,” Dr Elhais said.

However, the judgment did not clarify what circumstances would establish a father’s inability to carry out these duties or what evidence a mother would need to provide. These matters would be assessed on a case by case basis, depending on the circumstances.

He added that the wider implications of the ruling would become clearer as further judgments emerge, showing whether courts adopt the same approach or continue to recognise the educational guardianship of custodial mothers without requiring proof of the father’s inability to perform his duties.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.