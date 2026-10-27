A UAE legal consultant highlights the risks of transferring property without safeguards.
Sharjah: A mother who transferred ownership of her home to her unmarried daughter to secure her future was left homeless after the daughter evicted her, in a case highlighted by a UAE legal consultant.
The case, discussed by lawyer and legal consultant Aisha Rashid Al Tunaiji on Sharjah TV’s Qadiya Lil Hiwar, which means in English "An issue for discussion" highlights the potential risks of transferring property to family members without putting legal safeguards in place.
The mother had several adult sons who were married, settled and living independently, as well as a younger, unmarried daughter to whom she felt particularly attached. Wanting to protect her daughter's financial future and ensure she would always have a home, she decided to transfer the full legal ownership of her property to her daughter.
However, once the transfer was completed, the daughter evicted her mother from the house, turning what had been intended as an act of love and security into a distressing family dispute.
Seeking help, the mother turned to her sons, hoping they would intervene and help her regain access to her home. Instead, they told her that she had made the decision herself by registering the property in her daughter's name and would have to face the consequences.
According to the account discussed on the programme, the completed transfer left the mother in a vulnerable position, as the daughter had become the sole registered owner of the property.
The case illustrates how a decision made out of parental affection can have serious consequences when ownership is transferred without adequate legal protection.
Al Tunaiji highlighted the importance of understanding the legal implications of gifting property or transferring assets to children, particularly when parents intend to continue living in the property.
Parents may transfer homes or other assets to their children out of love, generosity or a desire to provide long-term financial security. However, without appropriate legal arrangements, they risk losing control over assets they may still depend on for their own housing and financial security.
The case also underscores the importance of seeking professional legal advice before completing a property transfer. Depending on the applicable law and the circumstances, legal safeguards may include arrangements protecting a parent's right to live in the property, or clearly defined conditions governing the transfer.
Such provisions should be properly drafted and legally valid before ownership changes hands.
The central lesson of the case is that good intentions alone cannot guarantee protection. Parents considering transferring their homes or other significant assets to their children should understand the legal consequences and ensure their own future security is addressed before signing over ownership.