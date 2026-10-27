However, once the transfer was completed, the daughter evicted her mother from the house, turning what had been intended as an act of love and security into a distressing family dispute.

The mother had several adult sons who were married, settled and living independently, as well as a younger, unmarried daughter to whom she felt particularly attached. Wanting to protect her daughter's financial future and ensure she would always have a home, she decided to transfer the full legal ownership of her property to her daughter.

The central lesson of the case is that good intentions alone cannot guarantee protection. Parents considering transferring their homes or other significant assets to their children should understand the legal consequences and ensure their own future security is addressed before signing over ownership.

The case also underscores the importance of seeking professional legal advice before completing a property transfer. Depending on the applicable law and the circumstances, legal safeguards may include arrangements protecting a parent's right to live in the property, or clearly defined conditions governing the transfer.

Parents may transfer homes or other assets to their children out of love, generosity or a desire to provide long-term financial security. However, without appropriate legal arrangements, they risk losing control over assets they may still depend on for their own housing and financial security.

Seeking help, the mother turned to her sons, hoping they would intervene and help her regain access to her home. Instead, they told her that she had made the decision herself by registering the property in her daughter's name and would have to face the consequences.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.