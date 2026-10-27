UAE family disputes: Father ordered to support daughter, 37, as lawyer reveals unusual cases

She contrasted these cases with a son who voluntarily gave his mother money whenever he visited. The mother explained that the payments were gifts, highlighting how financial contributions can express affection as well as meet practical needs.

In another case, an elderly father received a pension but his children allegedly prevented him from accessing the money. The concern was whether he was being deprived of income belonging to him.

Al Tunaiji recounted a case in which her side sought financial support for a father while his children simultaneously pursued a claim seeking support from him. The children were employed and receiving salaries, raising questions about their ability to contribute towards their father's living expenses.

Al Tunaiji described a mother with several sons and a younger daughter who registered her house in the daughter's name because they were particularly close. The arrangement later became a source of concern as family tensions developed.

She said the issue involved marital financial responsibilities as well as the emotional significance of a contribution. The legal position depends on the applicable law and circumstances, not the salary difference alone.

Al Tunaiji also described a working wife who earned more than her husband but wanted him to contribute Dh500 monthly towards her expenses. He questioned why he should pay when she earned more.

The parent's financial means and the child's circumstances must be considered. Expenses such as transport and social activities may arise in maintenance disputes, but do not automatically establish entitlement to a particular amount.

Her message was that preserving family ties should not come at the expense of individual rights, just as defending those rights should not turn every disagreement into a bitter legal battle. While the law offers protection when rights are violated, mutual respect and a willingness to resolve differences remain essential to maintaining healthy family relationships.

She also said women who choose not to remarry after separation to raise their children should be respected, but remaining unmarried should not be treated as a universal requirement of motherhood. Such sacrifices should remain voluntary.

Al Tunaiji cautioned against treating parenthood as a transaction in which children must repay every sacrifice. Referring to the importance of honouring parents in the Quran, she urged families to teach respect and appreciation from an early age.

She also referred to a commercial dispute involving a son and a company-related claim for money, and a separate dispute between two merchant brothers involving alleged misconduct, family members and hospital and medical reports. The precise allegations and outcomes were unclear in the programme. Such cases illustrate how business disagreements and personal grievances can become closely linked in court.

By contrast, she described a mother who raised her children through years of marital difficulties before separating from their father after they had grown up and married. Despite the separation, the children wanted their father involved in their marriage and engagement occasions. Al Tunaiji noted that the mother had not turned them against him.

She recalled a child telling his mother he would beat her when he grew up, as he had seen his father do. The example illustrated how witnessing domestic violence can influence children's behaviour.

Family violence, she said, can also be psychological or economic. She cited hurtful remarks by parents towards children and by children towards parents, as well as cases in which family members allegedly controlled another person's money.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.