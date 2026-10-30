‘Mama nurse’: How this Filipina expat brings love and comfort to abandoned children in the UAE

She found fulfilment in caring for abandoned children and offering motherly comfort
Dubai: For Marites Rufo, one of the most meaningful moments in her work is hearing a child call her “mama.”
The 49-year-old Filipina nurse has spent years caring for children without parental care, building relationships that go beyond the usual nurse-patient bond. As the unit nurse-in-charge at Family Village, she helps ensure the children receive the medical care they need while making them feel safe, loved, and supported.
“They are more than patients; they are my children, my family,” Rufo told Gulf News.
For her, the word “mama” has carried a special meaning. It reflects the trust the children have placed in her and the role she has come to play in their lives, not only as a healthcare professional but also as a source of comfort and emotional support.
“Hearing that word reminds me that beyond being a nurse, I have also become a source of comfort, care, and emotional support for the child.”
Rufo grew up in Capiz, in the Philippines, in a poor family with five siblings. Her father, who has a disability, worked on a farm to support the family.
Despite their financial difficulties, she has remained determined to become a nurse. While pursuing her nursing degree at university, she has worked as a household helper to pay for her studies and help support her family.
For four years, she has balanced work and education, making sacrifices to achieve her goal. Her determination has eventually led her overseas. In 2009, she has started working at Latifa Hospital in Dubai as a staff nurse in the paediatric isolation unit.
After a year, she has been promoted and assigned as unit nurse-in-charge of the area responsible for caring for orphaned children under the hospital’s care. Although she has initially worried that moving into a managerial role might limit her clinical experience, the children soon changed how she viewed her work.
“When I saw the vulnerable children and when they started calling me ‘mama,’ I found the work deeply fulfilling and rewarding,” described Rufo.
She has decided to embrace the role wholeheartedly, caring for the children as if they were her own.
“I believe that God placed me in this position to touch their lives and show them love and compassion.”
Family Village provides shelter for orphans and children of unknown parentage, offering them a family-like environment through a foster family system. The model provides foster mothers for children and foster fathers for young adults, helping address the loss of parental and family care.
Beyond shelter, the village gives comprehensive support, including living expenses, social support, financial assistance, education, and rehabilitation, helping residents build a more stable future.
At Family Village, Rufo’s responsibilities have included checking the children’s health, administering medication when needed, and ensuring they feel safe and cared for.
But she believes that looking after children also means recognising their emotional needs. One of the most touching experiences for her is watching a child who was once fearful and withdrawn gradually begin to smile, trust others, and show affection.
“These small changes remind me that love and patience can make a big difference in a child’s life. Every ‘mama’ they call me reminds me of the unconditional love and meaningful meaning of being a nurse,” shared Rufo.
While Rufo has become a mother figure to children at Family Village, she is also a mother of two sons. A single mother, she has moved to the UAE in search of better opportunities to provide for her children and advance her nursing career. Leaving her sons behind has been one of the hardest decisions she had to make.
“Leaving my children in my home country was emotionally difficult. There were times when I felt overwhelmed by the pressure of providing for my family while adjusting to my new role and responsibilities in a different environment,” recalled Rufo.
Gradually, she has also learned to embrace her position by focusing on the children’s needs and remembering why she had chosen nursing.
“Their vulnerability and innocence inspired me to give my best every day.”
She has drawn strength from her faith, perseverance, and the support of trusted colleagues, friends, and family members.
“I stayed focused on my goals and continuously reminded myself that every sacrifice was for my children and for our future.”
Rufo has credited the Emirates for teaching her values of resilience, compassion, and gratitude.
“The UAE has given me opportunities to contribute my abilities to serve and touch lives of others as a nurse.”
Through these opportunities, she has been able to bring her eldest son to the UAE while the other finishes college back home.
Rufo’s commitment to helping others has extended beyond her work in Dubai. In her hometown in the Philippines, she helps with a feeding programme for elementary schoolchildren in her municipality.
“I believe that even small acts of kindness can make a difference,” stated Rufo.
Through her work at Family Village and her community involvement back home, she continues to support children who need care and assistance.
Growing up facing financial hardship, helping others has been her way of giving back. She is grateful for the opportunities the UAE has given her and hopes to make a positive contribution to the communities she serves.
After 17 years in the UAE, Rufo understands the difficulties many overseas Filipino workers face, from homesickness and financial pressure to the emotional strain of being far from their families.
“Remember why you chose to work abroad, whether it is for your family, your dreams, or a better future. Let that purpose guide you during difficult times,” said Rufo.
She has encouraged fellow nurses and Filipinos to stay positive, maintain their faith, and never lose hope when facing difficulties.
“Challenges are part of the journey, but they also build resilience and character. We are here for a purpose, and with perseverance and faith, we can overcome every trial.”
Rufo’s own experience of motherhood has given the word “mama” a deeply personal meaning. Each time a child calls her by that name, she is reminded of the bond they have built and the responsibility she carries beyond her nursing duties.
She may not be able to take away every hardship the children have faced, but she can offer them a caring presence, a patient heart, and the reassurance that they are not alone.
And when a child calls her “mama,” she knows that the care she gives has reached beyond medicine and touched a life.