How this British expat champions community spirit and sustainability in the UAE

The UAE has given him the opportunity to grow and the responsibility to help others
Dubai: Collecting cans for recycling, supporting food waste reduction, and helping young hospitality professionals advance their careers are among the ways one Indian expatriate is giving back to the UAE.
For Rajat Sabharwal, director of food and beverage at a luxury hotel resort in Dubai, these efforts have reflected a belief that success means more than professional progress. It also means contributing to the community and helping others find opportunities to grow.
The British national, originally hailing from New Delhi in India, has moved to Dubai in 2018 to join a hotel’s pre-opening team. Over time, the UAE has become more than a place to work. It has been where he developed as a leader, met his wife, and built a life, while finding opportunities to support causes that benefit others.
“Success becomes more meaningful when you can help others succeed along the way,” Sabharwal told Gulf News.
Throughout 2025, Sabharwal has been involved in initiatives focused on community engagement, inclusion, and environmental responsibility. The activities have ranged from collecting recyclable materials to supporting a gathering for people of determination.
A can collection drive in February collected 60kg of cans for recycling. The following month, an Iftar celebration at the Special Needs Future Development Centre has brought people together during Ramadan, offering a moment to share the spirit of the holy month and support an inclusive community experience.
The environmental efforts have continued through the year. In July, the “Recycle, Reforest, Repeat” initiative has involved collecting 2,930kg of paper. In December, the “One Root, One Communi-Tree” tree project has involved 2,500 sheets of paper and 300kg of glasses.
Sabharwal believes the broader value lies in encouraging people to take responsibility for the resources they use and the communities they are part of. For him, community engagement has not been limited to a single event or campaign. It has been about making contributions and recognising that small actions can have a wider impact when people work together.
Food waste has been another area where Sabharwal supported efforts to promote more responsible practices.
During Ramadan, he has been involved in the “One Million Meals from Surplus Food” and the “Zero Food Waste to Landfills” campaign, an initiative of the UAE Food Bank in partnership with NEMA, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative.
Through the partnerships involved, food waste has been collected and directed for recycling, helping promote more responsible waste management.
While environmental responsibility has been one part of his contribution, Sabharwal also believes he can make a difference by helping people progress in their careers.
The hospitality industry brings together employees from different nationalities, cultures, and professional backgrounds. Developing a strong team requires more than setting expectations and maintaining standards. It also means giving people the guidance and confidence to take on new responsibilities.
Throughout his career, Sabharwal has benefited from experienced leaders and mentors who recognised his potential. He now tries to pass on that support by mentoring team members, encouraging young professionals, and helping colleagues develop the skills they need to progress.
“For me, one of the most meaningful ways to contribute is by helping others grow. Giving back extends beyond professional development. Hospitality gives us a unique opportunity to bring people together, support those around us, and contribute to a more sustainable future,” shared Sabharwal.
When employees are given opportunities to learn and develop, they can become more confident in their abilities and better prepared to take on leadership roles. Seeing someone achieve a promotion, discover their potential, or take the next step in their career has been a rewarding part of Sabharwal’s own professional journey.
Dubai's pace has been one of Sabharwal’s biggest adjustments. New hospitality concepts have been emerging, the industry was expanding, and decisions often had to be made quickly.
Working with colleagues from different backgrounds have also required him to adapt his leadership style and learn to bring people together around shared goals.
“I quickly realised that experience alone wasn't enough. I had to learn to make decisions faster, adapt my leadership style, and bring people together towards a common goal,” recalled Sabharwal.
Those early challenges have helped him become a more confident and adaptable leader.
“Good leadership isn’t only about giving direction. It’s about earning people’s trust, understanding different perspectives, and being prepared to adapt yourself.”
After joining another hotel in late 2023, he has continued to build on that experience. Today, his responsibilities have included developing food and beverage strategies, identifying revenue opportunities, improving guest experiences, and leading teams across a diverse operation.
Having experienced the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and the uncertainties of 2026, adaptability, resilience, and clear leadership have remained essential for Sabharwal when circumstances change.
“During difficult periods, people look to you for direction, and you need to remain calm, make informed decisions, and give your team the confidence to keep moving forward.”
He has commended the Emirates for its “mindset” of developing, improving, and achieving.
“It is an environment that encourages ambition, innovation, and continuous improvement. You arrive with your own ambitions, but over time, you become inspired by the ambitions of the country itself. For me, that is what makes the UAE such a remarkable place to build both a career and a life.”
For Sabharwal, Dubai’s influence has extended beyond the workplace. His personal life has become closely tied to the country, too. He met his wife, Karina Chelengirova, here as well.
The UAE’s safety, stability, diversity, and opportunities have helped them build their life together.
“I originally moved here for professional growth, but the UAE has given me so much more. It has shaped the way I lead, broadened my perspective, and given me a place I am proud to call home,” said Sabharwal.
That sense of belonging has strengthened his belief that expatriates should contribute positively to the communities in which they live and work.
Sabharwal’s advice to those arriving in the UAE is to combine ambition with hard work, resilience, and a willingness to learn.
According to him, the country’s opportunities come with high expectations and competition. Building relationships, finding mentors, and being prepared to step outside one’s comfort zone can make a difference.
He has urged newcomers to understand the country’s culture, respect the people around them, and look for ways to contribute beyond their jobs.
Sabharwal believes that it is not required for people to wait until they reach a senior position before they can make a difference.
Many expats arrive in the UAE hoping to create a better future for themselves and their families. His experiences have taught him that the opportunity to grow also brings an opportunity to help others do the same.
As he puts it, “The UAE gives you the platform, but it’s up to you what you build on.”