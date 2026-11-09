Lulu opens 127th UAE hypermarket at Moopans Mall, expands global projects in US and India

New Lulu Hypermarket Launches in Dubai, Boosting Retail Presence in UAE
Dubai: Lulu has opened a new hypermarket at Moopans Mall in Oud Al Muteena, on the outskirts of Dubai. It is Lulu’s 127th store in the UAE and its 291st in the Gulf region.
The store was inaugurated by Sayed Ismail Al Hashemi, head of the Institutional Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, in the presence of Lulu Group Chairman Yusuffali M.A. He also inaugurated Moopans Mall itself, together with Salim Moopan, founder and CEO of Moopans Group of Companies.
“As the UAE continues to grow, we are further strengthening our retail presence to serve more communities, including those on the outskirts of major cities,” Yusuffali M.A. said. He added that several projects are in the pipeline, seven of them in the Dubai region.
The store
The hypermarket covers 40,000 square feet and sells groceries, fresh produce, bakery items, fresh and hot food and other daily goods. It also has sections for fashion accessories, home appliances and electronics.
According to the company, the store has self-checkout counters and free parking.
Three projects abroad
Alongside the opening, Lulu announced three projects in the United States and India, covering food processing, logistics and welfare.
Lulu says it will build its new US headquarters in Houston, together with a food processing and logistics facility. The site covers five acres with a built-up area of 90,000 square feet. The first phase is an investment of AED 150 million, and the facility is scheduled to open in January 2027. The company says it will strengthen its international sourcing and supply chain.
A food processing and logistics centre is under development in Uttar Pradesh, with an investment of ₹250 crore. The 275,900-square-foot facility on 20 acres will include cold storage for 100 refrigerated containers. It is scheduled to open in December 2026, and the company expects it to improve cold-chain logistics and food distribution.
Lulu is developing an old-age home for men at Gandhi Bhavan, a ₹15 crore project with space for 250 senior citizens. The company says it is scheduled to open in November 2026.
Also present at the inauguration were Executive Director Ashraf Ali M.A., Global Operations Director Salim M.A. and Global Director of Marketing and Communications V. Nandakumar.