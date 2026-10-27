GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Corporate News

Lulu Group opens new daily store at Aviation Plaza, expanding retail reach in Zayed City

Experience convenient shopping at Lulu's latest store in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Lulu Group opens new daily store at Aviation Plaza, expanding retail reach in Zayed City

Abu Dhabi: Lulu Group has further strengthened its retail presence in Abu Dhabi with the opening of a new LuLu Daily store at Aviation Plaza in Zayed City, extending its neighbourhood retail network to the city's growing suburban communities.

The new store was inaugurated by Mahmood Al Hay Al Hamli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group, in the presence of Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of LuLu Group, along with senior officials and other dignitaries.

The new store offers a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, groceries, dairy products and everyday household essentials, catering to the daily shopping needs of residents in Zayed City and surrounding areas.

Designed to provide a convenient and accessible shopping experience, the store also features self-checkout counters and ample parking facilities, ensuring hassle-free shopping for customers.

Also present at the inauguration were Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu; Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of Lulu; Salim V.I., Chief Operating and Strategy Officer; V. Nandakumar, Global Director of Marketing and Communications; Ajay Kumar, Director - Abu Dhabi & Al Dhafrah Region and other senior officials.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Mall Plaza and Hotel

Dubai Mall getting new plaza and hotel? Alabbar reveals

2m read
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, during his visit to the Lulu stand at Global Food Week 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, briefed His Highness on AWWAL and Lulu’s wider initiatives to promote UAE-grown and locally produced products and support the UAE’s food security priorities.

Lulu Group unveils new range to support UAE grown goods

2m read
Lulu opens new store at Kalba Waterfront Mall, Sharjah

Lulu opens new store at Kalba Waterfront Mall, Sharjah

1m read
Key Mavens Group, LuLu sign Le Meryeme - Liwan deal

Key Mavens Group, LuLu sign Le Meryeme - Liwan deal

3m read