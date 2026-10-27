Lulu Group opens new daily store at Aviation Plaza, expanding retail reach in Zayed City

Experience convenient shopping at Lulu's latest store in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Lulu Group has further strengthened its retail presence in Abu Dhabi with the opening of a new LuLu Daily store at Aviation Plaza in Zayed City, extending its neighbourhood retail network to the city's growing suburban communities.
The new store was inaugurated by Mahmood Al Hay Al Hamli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group, in the presence of Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of LuLu Group, along with senior officials and other dignitaries.
The new store offers a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, groceries, dairy products and everyday household essentials, catering to the daily shopping needs of residents in Zayed City and surrounding areas.
Designed to provide a convenient and accessible shopping experience, the store also features self-checkout counters and ample parking facilities, ensuring hassle-free shopping for customers.
Also present at the inauguration were Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu; Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of Lulu; Salim V.I., Chief Operating and Strategy Officer; V. Nandakumar, Global Director of Marketing and Communications; Ajay Kumar, Director - Abu Dhabi & Al Dhafrah Region and other senior officials.