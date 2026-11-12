Relocated iSTYLE store brings Apple’s latest retail concept to Abu Dhabi Mall

New iSTYLE store offers personalised Apple support and interactive learning sessions
iSTYLE, Apple Premium Partner, proudly announced the relocation of its Apple Premium Partner (APP) store at Abu Dhabi Mall, Abu Dhabi, to a new, larger space within the mall, marking another milestone in the brand’s continued expansion across the UAE.
Building on the success of its Apple Premium Partner stores nationwide, the relocated Abu Dhabi Mall store introduces Apple’s latest global retail concept to one of Abu Dhabi’s most popular shopping and lifestyle destinations. Designed with a modern, open, and welcoming layout, the expanded store offers customers an immersive space to explore Apple’s full ecosystem of products, accessories, and services.
The new iSTYLE Apple Premium Partner store features a team of multilingual, Apple-trained experts dedicated to delivering personalized support. Whether customers are discovering Apple products for the first time, upgrading their devices, or seeking technical assistance, the team is equipped to provide tailored guidance and hands-on expertise.
Since its establishment in 2005, iSTYLE has steadily expanded its presence across the UAE and beyond. Today, the brand operates 19 stores in the UAE, including 8 Apple Premium Partner stores and 11 Apple Premium Reseller stores, reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences aligned with Apple’s global standards.
“We are delighted to announce the relocation of our Apple Premium Partner store at Abu Dhabi Mall to a larger, more premium space. This move marks another important milestone in iSTYLE’s growth journey and reflects our continued commitment to elevating the Apple retail experience, offering customers an enhanced environment to explore and enjoy Apple products and services,” said Nicolas Daher, Managing Director Retail, Midis Group (CEE, MENA and Spain).
With a presence in 15 countries and a network of more than 140 stores, iSTYLE continues to strengthen its international footprint, making Apple technology and experiences more accessible to communities worldwide. Backed by Midis Group’s 50 years of expertise in representing leading global technology brands, iSTYLE continues to build on its reputation as a trusted Apple partner, offering a comprehensive portfolio of Apple products and services, supported by knowledgeable specialists and dedicated after-sales care.
The relocated store also serves as a community hub, hosting interactive workshops and demo sessions that allow customers to learn, explore, and connect with Apple technology in meaningful ways. With a full-service center on-site, the store delivers a complete end-to-end Apple experience under one roof.
“We are pleased to introduce the relocated iSTYLE Apple Premium Partner store at Abu Dhabi Mall, now in a larger and more premium setting,” said Mykhaylo Yurchyshyn, Retail Manager, iSTYLE UAE. “The new space has been designed to elevate every aspect of the customer experience, from hands-on discovery of the latest Apple technology to personalized guidance and dedicated technical support. With a fully integrated service facility, customers can benefit from a comprehensive, all-in-one Apple experience in one convenient destination.
More than just a retail space, the new store provides an engaging environment where customers can explore technology, exchange ideas, and develop new skills through live demonstrations and interactive learning sessions. This relocation reflects the hard work, commitment, and enthusiasm of our team, whose efforts have brought this enhanced retail experience to life. We look forward to welcoming our customers to the new iSTYLE Abu Dhabi Mall and inviting them to discover an elevated Apple experience.”