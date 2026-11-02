MAGRABI Retail to acquire Dubai Optical, expanding its presence its presence across the UAE

Saudi Arabia, as our home and founding market, remains central to our identity and long-term strategy. At the same time, the UAE is one of the most important markets in the region and a priority for the Group. It is a hub for retail, tourism and talent, and its strong fundamentals and continued recovery give us long-term confidence in the future of optical retail in the country. With this acquisition, we are investing in that confidence and in the customers who have trusted Dubai Optical for almost five decades.”