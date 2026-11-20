The preview comes at a time when demand is growing across the UAE for vehicles that combine lifestyle versatility, advanced technology, premium comfort, and genuine all-terrain capability. Designed to meet these evolving expectations, the F700 represents JETOUR's entry into the pickup segment, offering a blend of electrified performance, intelligent innovation, and everyday practicality.

"The UAE market continues to evolve, with customers increasingly seeking vehicles that deliver capability, technology, comfort, and adventure in equal measure,” said Samer Costantine, Regional Sales Manager of JETOUR UAE. “The F700 has been developed to meet these expectations, combining advanced hybrid performance with premium refinement and exceptional versatility.

"Through this exclusive first-drive experience, we wanted to provide our media partners and content creators with first-hand access to the vehicle and the opportunity to understand the innovation, engineering, and lifestyle appeal behind JETOUR's first-ever pickup."