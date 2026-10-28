LuLu Group to open hypermarket in Al Shahama by UAE National Day 2027

LuLu Group unveils plans for massive hypermarket in Al Shahama by 2027
Abu Dhabi: The shoppers are moving out of town. So, the supermarket is following them.
At 210,000 square feet, LuLu’s new hypermarket in Al Shahama will be one of the biggest in the area, and it is scheduled to open by UAE National Day 2027.
The deal was sealed in Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi today with a handshake and a signature between His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, owner of Maqam International Holding Company, and Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman of LuLu Group.
The reason for the new store is simple, according to Yusuff Ali himself. Abu Dhabi is growing, and new neighbourhoods are springing up where there used to be little but road.
“Instead of people coming to us, we are going to them,” he told Gulf News after the signing.
Everything under one roof
Nearby, in Al Bahia, around 1,500 new houses are on the way. It is a fresh settlement, a good distance from the city centre, and the families moving in will soon need somewhere to buy their groceries.
“We want to go to the people to serve them,” Yusuff Ali said.
The hypermarket will be built by SUNAD Real Estate Management, a subsidiary of Maqam, and will serve residents of Al Shahama, Al Bahia, Yas Island and the surrounding areas.
Inside, shoppers can expect fresh food, groceries from around the world, household essentials, electronics, fashion and lifestyle products. The store is also placed with drivers in mind: it sits close to the highway, with easy access and plenty of parking, making it a convenient stop for villa communities and passing motorists alike.
The store is part of a larger development. Maqam Holding is planning a mega housing and retail project in Al Shahama, and the hypermarket will be part of it.
Four promises
Asked about the strategy, the LuLu chairman kept it short. The company’s slogan, he said, is good quality, good price, good service and good parking.
He added that Abu Dhabi has been central to LuLu’s journey, and that the company remains committed to investing in the emirate and serving its expanding communities.
“We are honored to work with His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan on this distinctive project,” he said.
The aim, he said, is to bring “the best of LuLu closer to families” in Al Shahama and neighbouring areas.
If all goes to plan, the first shopping trolleys will be rolling just in time for the National Day celebrations next year.