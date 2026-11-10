Lulu expands its presence on the outskirts of Dubai; opens new hypermarket at Moopans Mall

Dh150 million investment in Texas announced; two major projects in India unveiled
Further expanding its retail presence in the UAE, Lulu has opened a new hypermarket at Moopans Mall in Oud Al Muteena, Dubai. The new store was inaugurated by Sayed Ismail Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer of the Institutional Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, in the presence of Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group.
The new hypermarket marks Lulu’s 291st store in the GCC and 127th in the UAE, further strengthening its retail network across the region.
“As the UAE continues to grow, we are further strengthening our retail presence to serve more communities, including those on the outskirts of major cities. Several new projects are also in the pipeline, including seven in the Dubai region,” said Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group.
Spanning 40,000 square feet, the hypermarket offers a wide range of groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery products, fresh foods, hot meals and other daily essentials. The store also features dedicated sections for fashion accessories, home appliances and electronics, providing customers with a convenient shopping experience under one roof.
The hypermarket is equipped with self-checkout counters, along with ample free parking and convenient access for shoppers.
Alongside its continued retail expansion, Lulu Group also announced three major upcoming projects in the United States and India, covering food processing, logistics infrastructure and community welfare.
Lulu Group will establish its new US headquarters in Houston, Texas, along with a world-class food processing and logistics facility. The project, spread across five acres with a built-up area of 90,000 square feet, involves a first-phase investment of AED 150 million. The facility is scheduled for inauguration in January 2027 and will further strengthen Lulu's international sourcing and supply chain operations.
In India, Lulu is developing a major food processing and logistics centre in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with an investment of ₹250 crore. Spread across 20 acres, the 275,900-square-foot facility will include refrigerated storage infrastructure capable of accommodating 100 reefer containers. Scheduled for inauguration in December 2026, the project is expected to strengthen cold-chain logistics and food distribution capabilities.
As part of its community welfare initiatives, a new old-age home for men is being developed at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram, Kerala. The ₹15 crore project will provide modern residential facilities and amenities for 250 senior citizens. The facility is scheduled for inauguration in November 2026.
Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, also inaugurated Moopans Mall in the presence of Salim Moopan, Founder and CEO of Moopans Group of Companies.
Also present at the inauguration were Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu; Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director; Salim M.A., Chief Operating and Strategy Officer; and V. Nandakumar, Global Director of Marketing and Communications, along with other senior officials.