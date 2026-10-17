How this Dubai student turns clothing waste to sustainable giving

She aims to encourage reuse and a more sustainable approach to consumption
Dubai: Noticing how much clothing was discarded at the end of the academic year prompted Dubai student Azura Lal to consider how items still in good condition could be put to use rather than thrown away.
The 17-year-old, who was born in Delhi, India, and moved to Dubai at the age of 11, has developed the idea into “Threads of Change,” a school clothing collection initiative supported by her teachers and school community.
The first drive, held last year over two weeks, has brought together more than 60 student and teacher donors and collected over 200kg of items. The initiative is now in its second year, with the collection period extended to five weeks.
Lal has noted that the project began with considering how clothes no longer needed by one person could still be useful to someone else. With guidance from her teachers, she has thought of the idea and reached out to organisations across Dubai to help bring the initiative to life.
“What inspired me most was the realisation that an everyday habit could hold a bigger opportunity for change,” Lal told Gulf News.
The experience has shaped her understanding of how community involvement can help turn an idea into action.
“Seeing an individual thought grow into a collective effort showed me that you do not need to wait until you have the resources or influence to make a difference.”
This year’s drive runs for five weeks, compared with the two-week collection period last year. Lal has hoped that the extended period will help the initiative surpass the 200kg collected during its first year.
“My goal for this second annual drive is to make it a circular initiative, using the proceeds we raised, alongside the donated clothes and items, to give back to the community in a meaningful way,” shared Lal.
During the first edition, they have made gift baskets with goodies for the nannies at their school. The initiative has also been an opportunity to encourage students to think about their consumption habits, including what they buy, how long they use it, and what happens when they no longer need it.
“Sustainability cannot remain an occasional effort anymore, it must become the standard by which we make decisions, consume resources, and hold ourselves accountable for the future we are shaping.”
Organising the initiative while studying in Grade 11 at the Ambassador International Academy has required Lal to balance her academic responsibilities with the work involved in running the drive.
She has bared that managing her time was challenging, but the experience taught her to plan ahead and prioritise while making time for friends and other activities.
“When you are genuinely committed to something, you find a way to make time for it,” exclaimed Lal.
The experience has helped her understand that commitment is not about having unlimited time, but about making an effort to see a project through despite competing responsibilities.
Lal has expressed optimism that other young people will consider how they can address issues they notice in their own schools and communities.
“As young people, it is important to question the world around us, challenge what we have come to accept as normal, and recognise that just because something has always been done a certain way, it does not mean it cannot change. You do not need all the answers, significant resources, or a perfect plan to get started,” said Lal.
Having grown up in Dubai among people from different cultural backgrounds, she has come to value the ability of a community to work towards a shared purpose.
“We cannot continue treating the planet’s resources as disposables and expect a sustainable future. Change begins when we take responsibility for what is within our reach.”
For Lal, the longer-term goal is to make sustainability and giving a more regular part of daily life, beginning with practical choices about what people use and discard.