Ministry says disciplinary measures followed regulations and prioritised student safety
Dubai: The Ministry of Education has rejected allegations circulating on social media concerning a student at a government school, describing the claims as inaccurate and saying the measures taken were in accordance with approved regulations.
In a statement, the ministry said information contained in a widely circulated video about disciplinary action against the student did not reflect the facts of the incident.
The ministry stressed that its response was guided by the need to protect students and teaching staff while maintaining a safe and stable school environment.
It said the measures taken complied with established regulations and followed a series of educational interventions and supportive measures for the student.
The ministry also confirmed that the student continued to receive education without interruption and that educational support was being provided in the student's best interests.
The clarification comes amid continued efforts by education authorities across the UAE to strengthen student protection and ensure that disciplinary measures are proportionate and consistent with established procedures.
The Ministry of Education's Code of Behaviour Management sets out standards of student conduct and classifies violations according to their severity, with educational and disciplinary responses designed to promote positive behaviour.
The framework also emphasises guidance, counselling, documentation of incidents and the protection of students' rights and privacy.
In a separate development earlier this month, Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority outlined a safeguarding framework for private educational institutions, requiring concerns about student safety involving staff or other adults to be reported without delay.
The framework provides for precautionary measures during investigations and reinforces the responsibility of educational institutions to protect students.
The ministry's latest statement underscores its position that student welfare, educational continuity and appropriate support must remain central to the handling of disciplinary matters.