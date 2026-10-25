Delhi student, 16, held over hoax bomb email to own school

The student allegedly emailed Air Force Bal Bharati School on Lodhi Road on October 23. The message carried the subject line “Bombs Placed in Your Building”. Delhi Police apprehended her on Saturday, Hindustan Times reported.

A 16-year-old Class 11 student in the Indian capital has been apprehended for allegedly sending a fake bomb threat to her own school in an attempt to get classes cancelled, according to Indian media reports.

All three were evacuated as a precaution, and police, fire crews, bomb disposal teams and sniffer dogs searched the buildings. PTI said the searches had turned up nothing suspicious so far, and police are still tracing those emails.

On Friday morning, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini and Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar were also reported to have received bomb threats.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said investigators identified the alleged sender as a student of the same school. Matching the device and IP details supplied by the providers led officers to her, the newspaper reported.

Hindustan Times reported that the girl allegedly sent the message from her mother’s phone through a free virtual private network (VPN). The app reportedly buckled under traffic, revealing the handset’s true location.

She reportedly wanted the school shut for the day. With Monday a public holiday for Valmiki Jayanti, a Friday closure would have given her four consecutive days off.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.