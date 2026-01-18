“A message was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight stating that there was a bomb onboard. The flight had passengers, pilots and crew and was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra. It made an emergency landing in Lucknow and is currently being searched,” the ACP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

After landing, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay, where bomb disposal squads and CISF teams surrounded the plane and began a detailed search. All passengers were safely evacuated and scanned, officials said.

Air Traffic Control received information about the threat at around 8:46 am on January 18, following which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow. The plane landed safely at approximately 9:17 am.

Security agencies said standard safety protocols were followed and a comprehensive search of the aircraft is underway to check for any suspicious items. Officials added that the situation remains under close watch and further details are being verified.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.