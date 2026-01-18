Handwritten note triggers diversion; all passengers evacuated
Dubai: An IndiGo Airlines flight travelling from Delhi to Bagdogra made an emergency landing at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Sunday after a bomb threat was reported onboard, Indian media reports said.
The threat was issued through a handwritten note found inside the aircraft, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Verma was quoted as saying
“A message was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight stating that there was a bomb onboard. The flight had passengers, pilots and crew and was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra. It made an emergency landing in Lucknow and is currently being searched,” the ACP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Air Traffic Control received information about the threat at around 8:46 am on January 18, following which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow. The plane landed safely at approximately 9:17 am.
After landing, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay, where bomb disposal squads and CISF teams surrounded the plane and began a detailed search. All passengers were safely evacuated and scanned, officials said.
The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers, including 222 adults and eight infants, along with two pilots and five crew members.
Security agencies said standard safety protocols were followed and a comprehensive search of the aircraft is underway to check for any suspicious items. Officials added that the situation remains under close watch and further details are being verified.
According to Flightradar24 data, the Airbus A321-251NX aircraft had departed Delhi at 7:46 am before making a mid-air diversion to Lucknow.
