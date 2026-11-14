Philippines: Viral bullying video in Davao shows frail student beaten with mop, belt — what the law says

Police, school investigate violent bullying incident involving junior high students
Manila: Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) has launched an investigation into a bullying incident involving junior high school students after a disturbing video showing one student assaulting another inside a school toilet circulated on social media.
The incident reportedly occurred on November 5, following the school's earthquake drill, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said.
A police blotter report was filed.
On Friday (Nov. 13, 2026), the ABS-CBN channel reported that the school had already expelled the bully.
In a statement posted on its social media page, AdDU said it has completed the disciplinary proceedings against the student found responsible for the incident.
“Following due process, the student has been dismissed from the Junior High School, effective immediately. Our inquiry into other aspects of the incident, including the involvement of other students, continues,” AdDU said.
Others responsible for the bullying incident will also face disciplinary measures and interventions, as per established protocol.
The school referred to the Student Handbook, the Department of Education's (DepEd) child protection policies and the Anti-Bullying Act in tackling the incident.
The now-viral video showed a male student repeatedly kicking another student, striking him with a mop and hitting him with a belt.
They were both wearing the same school uniform.
In a statement on Wednesday, AdDU confirmed the incident and said it had taken steps to ensure the safety of the victim.
The students involved have also been receiving "guidance and counselling support".
The institution also formed a task force on bullying prevention.
Editor's note: The video has not been embedded in this article out of respect for the sensitivity of the incident and to protect the identities and privacy of the minors involved.
AdDU added that it had reported the incident to DepEd and was coordinating with the agency.
"We must also protect all the children involved from public judgment, online harassment, and further harm," it said, appealing for sensitivity as the investigation proceeds.
The university also expressed sorrow over the pain and distress experienced by the students, stressing that no child should feel unsafe or afraid at school.
DCPO chief Police Col. Peter Madria also met with school officials to discuss the incident, coordinate appropriate responses and reinforce security measures on campus.
Police spokesperson Lt. Col. Maria Teresita Gaspan said the victim had been referred to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for psychological assessment, evaluation and appropriate intervention.
The university said it was reviewing its existing safeguards and would strengthen training for faculty and staff to help them recognise signs of bullying, report incidents and respond promptly.
The incident brings renewed attention to the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 (Republic Act 10627), which requires elementary and secondary schools, including private institutions, to adopt and enforce policies against bullying.
The law covers physical, verbal, psychological and electronic forms of bullying.
It requires schools to establish reporting and investigation procedures, prevention programmes and interventions for affected students.
Importantly, DepEd issued revised implementing rules and regulations in 2025, strengthening school-wide prevention, early intervention and procedures for resolving complaints and appeals.
The revised rules apply to public and private basic education schools.
Under the revised rules, physical bullying explicitly includes kicking, hitting and using objects as weapons.
The rules define bullying as a severe or repeated physical, verbal or electronic act that causes, or places a student in reasonable fear of, physical or emotional harm.
The revised implementing rules also requires schools to:
Investigate complaints promptly and thoroughly.
Provide appropriate protection and psychological support to victims.
Give students accused of bullying an opportunity to respond before disciplinary penalties are imposed.
Maintain confidentiality and protect the identities of children involved.
Apply appropriate disciplinary measures alongside corrective and counselling interventions.
Department of Education
What happens next?
The immediate priorities are the Child Protection Committee's findings, the victim's psychological assessment, and the school's decision on disciplinary action.
The police may also refer any conduct potentially covered by other laws to the appropriate authorities.
Because the students are minors, their identities and personal circumstances should remain protected.