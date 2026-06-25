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Philippine authorities prevent Leyte school attack after Facebook threat alert

Remulla called on the public to report threats of school violence to the 911 hotline

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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DILG Philippines Secretary Jonvic Remulla reveals that another planned mass shooting in Leyte that was thwarted by authorities.
DILG Philippines Secretary Jonvic Remulla reveals that another planned mass shooting in Leyte that was thwarted by authorities.
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Dubai: Philippine authorities say they have prevented a potential school attack in Leyte after an online threat was flagged to officials, triggering a rapid security response involving law enforcement agencies.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Philippine Senator Bam Aquino alerted him around 8pm on Wednesday after receiving reports of online discussions suggesting a possible mass shooting in Leyte.

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The information was immediately escalated to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), which traced the suspected threat to Tolosa National High School in southern Leyte.

Teen suspect identified after Facebook warnings spread online

Police later identified a 14-year-old Grade 10 student as the source of multiple Facebook posts that allegedly contained warnings of a planned attack on the school community.

Authorities said the student created several accounts used to circulate threatening messages that quickly spread online, sparking concern among students, parents and local residents.

One post urged recipients to “prepare” for possible shooting or stabbing incidents.

Investigators said the posts were removed after authorities made contact with the student, who was taken into custody late Wednesday.

Authorities probe possible influence from Tacloban school shooting

Officials said early findings suggest the incident may be linked to personal and family-related issues, though investigators are also examining whether the student was influenced by a recent deadly school shooting in Tacloban involving minors.

Police stressed that there is currently no evidence the suspect had access to firearms or that the threat involved coordination with others.

Authorities described the situation as contained following swift intervention.

“The threat has been neutralised and is no longer considered active,” Remulla said, adding that no organised plot has been established.

Case handled under juvenile justice law

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said the case falls under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, which prevents criminal charges against minors below the age of criminal responsibility.

The student remains under family care while further assessments continue.

Officials urged the public to report any similar online threats immediately, saying early reporting played a critical role in preventing potential violence.

Remulla said all threats are treated as credible until proven otherwise and formally cleared by investigators.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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