Philippine authorities prevent Leyte school attack after Facebook threat alert

The information was immediately escalated to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), which traced the suspected threat to Tolosa National High School in southern Leyte.

Investigators said the posts were removed after authorities made contact with the student, who was taken into custody late Wednesday.

“The threat has been neutralised and is no longer considered active,” Remulla said, adding that no organised plot has been established.

Police stressed that there is currently no evidence the suspect had access to firearms or that the threat involved coordination with others.

Officials said early findings suggest the incident may be linked to personal and family-related issues, though investigators are also examining whether the student was influenced by a recent deadly school shooting in Tacloban involving minors.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said the case falls under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, which prevents criminal charges against minors below the age of criminal responsibility.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.