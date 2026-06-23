Philippine school shooting planned for weeks — guns traced to police officer and security agency

WHO OWNED THE GUN: One of two guns used in the school shooting that killed three teens and wounded seven on Monday belonged to a police officer, an official said. The 9mm Glock (pistol) belongs or was issued to a policewoman assigned in (the Eastern Visayas region), national police spokesman Allen Rae Co said, adding that the officer had been taken into custody and is now under investigation. The other weapon, a .38 calibre pistol, was registered to a security agency in Cebu City.