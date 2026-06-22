Three students killed, seven injured in rare school shooting in central Philippines

Philippine Department of Education issued a statement calling it a 'high-alert situation'
Three students were killed and seven others wounded after two teenage suspects allegedly opened fire inside a high school in the central Philippines on Monday, authorities said, in a rare act of school violence that sent panicked students scrambling for safety.
The shooting took place around 9am (local time) at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, Leyte province. Police said the suspects, aged 15 and 14, fired 'randomly' inside the campus.
Videos circulated by local media and verified by AFP showed frightened children screaming and crying while taking cover inside classrooms as gunshots echoed through the school.
Personnel from the Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO) responded immediately after receiving reports of an active shooting.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers secured the area and assisted the victims, who were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.
Initial findings showed that 10 minors were affected by the attack. Seven students suffered injuries, while three others were declared dead by attending physicians.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
The Philippine Department of Education described the incident as a "high-alert situation" and said officials had been deployed to the scene.
"Our Central Office officials, alongside regional and division office personnel, are active on the ground, coordinating closely with school authorities and law enforcement to secure the premises," it said.
DepEd Tacloban Schools Division Superintendent Sherlita Palma expressed the agency's sorrow over the shooting and assured families of the victims of immediate assistance.
"We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the victims, their families, and the entire school community during this difficult time," Palma said.
The division office said it is maintaining direct communication with affected families to ensure they receive necessary support, and is coordinating with multiple agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and local government officials, to deliver a coordinated response.
Arrangements are also being made to provide psychological and psychosocial support services to affected students, teachers and non-teaching personnel, with the aim of restoring a safe and supportive learning environment.
Authorities said investigators are examining whether the shooting may have stemmed from a personal grudge linked to alleged school bullying, although police stressed that the investigation remains ongoing.
Officials said they are still establishing the sequence of events and determining how the suspects were able to bring firearms onto school grounds.
Police said the two suspects, identified only by the aliases 'Rod' and 'Nash' because they are minors, were taken into custody in accordance with juvenile justice and child protection procedures.
Investigators recovered two firearms believed to have been used in the attack — a .38-caliber revolver and a 9mm Glock pistol. Both weapons have been turned over for forensic examination.
Police Regional Office 8 (PRO-8) said additional personnel had been deployed around the area to ensure the safety of students, teachers and parents.
"The victims were immediately transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment and appropriate medical intervention," the regional police office said in a statement.
Police Colonel Noelito A. Getigan, director of the Tacloban City Police Office, described the incident as "deeply distressing."
"This tragic incident involving minors is deeply distressing. We assure the public that a thorough and impartial investigation is underway to establish the truth and ensure accountability while observing applicable laws, especially those protecting minors," he said.
Authorities urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to respect the privacy of those involved.
School shootings are uncommon in the Philippines, where legal gun ownership is tightly regulated, although a thriving black market for firearms persists.
In 2022, three people, including a former city mayor, were killed in a shooting before a graduation ceremony at Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippine capital. Investigators later concluded that the attack had been driven by personal motives.
Monday's shooting has prompted heightened security measures and renewed concerns over violence involving minors and the safety of schools across the country.