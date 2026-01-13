The City Prosecutor has ordered the suspect’s release, citing insufficient evidence
Dubai: An eight-year-old boy was found dead in a forested area in Laguna after he was allegedly attacked by a neighbour while on his way to school.
The victim, identified by family members as Gianni, was discovered at around 11am in Barangay Santiago II, San Pablo City. Police investigators reported that the child sustained multiple stab wounds to his ear, neck, and abdomen. Several fingers on the boy’s hand had been severed, which authorities believe occurred as he tried to shield himself from the assailant.
The incident happened while Gianni was waiting for his father to finish bathing so they could leave for school. When the father returned, he found the boy missing and his school bag left behind. Believing the child had gone ahead, the father took the bag to school, only to learn his son had not arrived.
Family members and neighbours immediately joined the search, and the boy’s body was found in a nearby forested area.
PLtCol Redentor Tiraña, Chief of Police of the San Pablo Component City Police Station, initially confirmed that a suspect—identified as the child’s cousin and neighbour—was in police custody. Police had filed a murder case with the City Prosecutor’s Office.
However, authorities said the City Prosecutor ordered the suspect’s release after determining that the testimonial evidence presented by police was insufficient. The prosecutor directed the police to gather additional evidence before any charges could be refiled, according to an ABS-CBN news report.
Police acknowledged that key items, including the bladed weapon allegedly used in the crime and the bloodstained clothing reportedly worn by the suspect, have not yet been recovered.
The investigation has taken a personal dimension, as the victim’s father, Jun-Jun Suarez, revealed that the suspect is a close relative.
"I cannot believe that my own relative would commit this crime against my son, because we are first cousins. His father and my mother are siblings," Suarez told ABS-CBN. "He should just admit to it so that the weight of my grief towards them might be eased."
Initial police findings suggest that the incident may have stemmed from a recurring quarrel between children. Major Malipol, involved in the investigation, noted that Gianni was 'hyperactive' and often played with the suspect’s grandchildren.
"Based on the mother’s account, the suspect would become angry when her grandchildren, who played with the victim, were involved in quarrels. It often caused them to cry," Malipol explained.
Despite the police case and public attention, the suspect has denied any involvement in the boy’s death.
"Their accusations are wrong. I did not do that. My conscience is clear," he said.
PLtCol Tiraña urged the public to exercise caution on social media and avoid spreading unverified information that could disrupt the investigation.
"Your participation, provision of accurate information, and responsible use of social media are crucial for the swift and orderly progress of investigations. Baseless criticism, blaming, or the spreading of false or fake news will not help," he said.
Authorities reiterated that their campaign against crime in San Pablo remains relentless, and the investigation into Gianni’s death continues as they gather more evidence.
