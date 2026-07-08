The actor said that she had appreciated the lassi drink after a hot day
Actor Bhagyashree has responded to the criticism surrounding her viral lassi video, after a behind-the-scenes clip from a shoot sparked accusations of a “fake endorsement” online.
The video, which was filmed at a shop selling lassi, showed Bhagyashree praising the dairy drink during the shoot. However, once the camera stopped rolling, she was seen placing the glass aside and walking away, a moment that led some social media users to question whether she genuinely enjoyed the drink or was simply promoting it.
Now, the 57-year-old actor has addressed the backlash, explaining that the lassi was something she genuinely appreciated after a long and exhausting day in the heat.
Sharing her experience, Bhagyashree wrote:
“Lassi on a hot day. I had been up since 3am to do the mangala aarti, then walking down the Gangaghats in the immense heat, this lassi was just the energy booster I needed. Sprinkled with dryfuits on top I enjoyed the crunch. Salted or sweet is a matter of choice and yes for those who are diabetic, indulgence of a sweetened lassi would not be the right choice. Curds is rich in calcium, protein, probiotics. The sugar/gud gives energy & water hydrates.... for me it was the perfect combination in the heat of 40°. And along with the outstanding taste it was also the love with which it was made,”
Bhagyashree then directly addressed the criticism over the viral clip, questioning whether those judging the video had seen the full context.
The actor also defended the importance of supporting local businesses and vendors, adding: "The only good is that local food, local vendors get support. It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say even about the simplest of things. Kashi is a place of purity, how insignificant is your rant.”
Bhagyashree’s response comes after the video triggered debate online, with the actor pushing back against what she described as criticism based on incomplete context rather than the full story behind the moment.