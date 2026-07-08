“Lassi on a hot day. I had been up since 3am to do the mangala aarti, then walking down the Gangaghats in the immense heat, this lassi was just the energy booster I needed. Sprinkled with dryfuits on top I enjoyed the crunch. Salted or sweet is a matter of choice and yes for those who are diabetic, indulgence of a sweetened lassi would not be the right choice. Curds is rich in calcium, protein, probiotics. The sugar/gud gives energy & water hydrates.... for me it was the perfect combination in the heat of 40°. And along with the outstanding taste it was also the love with which it was made,”