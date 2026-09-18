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6 students killed, 17 hurt in school shooting in southern Philippines

Seven others are being treated in hospital after gunfire at Banga National High School

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AFP
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Six students killed, 17 injured in South Cotabato school shooting, DSWD says

Manila: At least six students were killed and 17 others seriously injured in a shooting at a high school in South Cotabato, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said Friday, as authorities investigated the attack and provided assistance to victims and their families.

The shooting took place at Banga National High School in Banga town, on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

The DSWD said its latest report confirmed six fatalities and 17 serious injuries.

Authorities are investigating the shooting incident.

AFP earlier reported that at least two people were killed in the school shooting incident, citing a regional disaster agency worker.

It is the country's third deadly campus incident since June.

Local rescuers received a call about gunfire on the campus of Banga National High School in South Cotabato province in Mindanao at about 1:30 pm (0530 GMT).

"From what I know, they are both students. There's really no complete details as of now," disaster agency worker Rolly Aquino said of the two victims, adding that at least seven people were being treated in hospital.

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It was not immediately clear how many shooters were involved.

"For now, we are trying to let our fellow citizens know that the situation is stable and the case is contained," said South Cotabato provincial governor Reynaldo Tamayo.

"We never thought that this would happen."

In a video posted to Facebook and confirmed by AFP, a man can be seen carrying what appears to be a wounded child from the school, rushing him into the sidecar of a waiting motorbike.

In another, a teacher speaking in a local dialect can be heard saying that there were two shooters, with a student insisting they were outsiders.

Nationwide live shooter drills were conducted this month to strengthen security following two rare school shootings that shook the Philippines in the past few months.

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