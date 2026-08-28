Nepal floods: Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee stranded, Manasi Parekh recounts 'absolutely horrifying' ordeal

Indian actors recount being stranded as Nepal flash floods leave hundreds dead
As Nepal's flash flood death toll climbs past 359, with nearly 1,500 people still missing, two Indian entertainment figures were caught near the affected areas this week, one near Pokhara, the other across the border in China. Family members and the actors themselves have since confirmed they are safe.
The Mukherjees' delayed return
Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Protiva were in Nepal for the shoot of a Bangladeshi film when the floods disrupted both the production and their travel plans. Their son, Tamaghna Mukherjee, shared a video update to inform fans and reporters of their situation:
“Both of them were in Nepal for their shooting. Many messages from fans and media have reached me about how they are doing. I want to tell everyone that both my mother and father are out of danger. I have spoken to them this morning. They were in Pokhara for the shoot, and the place where the tragedy happened was quite far away. Their return flight from Pokhara was delayed. Even the shoot was disrupted because of the floods.”
The couple had originally planned to return on August 23, but the disruption pushed that back. Tamaghna explained the updated plan:
“They were supposed to return on August 23, but because the shoot was disrupted, they were not able to do so, but they are safe. As far as I know, they are now coming to Gorakhpur from Pokhara. They will take a flight from there and return to Kolkata tomorrow, on the 28th. I want to tell everyone that they are safe.”
Manasi Parekh's account
National Award-winning actor Manasi Parekh was part of a group on Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, due to arrive at Gyirong Port on August 27, shortly after the floods hit the area.
Sharing footage of the aftermath, she wrote: “This is what happened. We were supposed to be here tomorrow morning.” She also posted an earlier video from the same location, filmed days before: “I was literally welcomed at this spot five days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged.”
In a further update, Parekh described her group's situation and offered thoughts on those still affected:
“Life is uncertain, but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking. We are constantly praying for the people affected by this tragedy. By God's grace, we are safe in China, and Isha Foundation is doing its best to get us back home, as well as find those who are in the midst of the floods. Please keep praying for everyone's well-being.”
She later gave an update from a hotel in New Zhongba, where the group was waiting for evacuation:
“The last 2 days have been absolutely horrifying. Even a simple act of walking felt good after spending almost 2 full days in our hotel as we still don't know how to get out of New Zhongba. We are all safe and so grateful to be getting food and electricity and a roof over our heads at a time when everything is so so uncertain. We are 5 hours away from the Gyirong Border and @isha.foundation is working with the authorities to make sure all of us are evacuated safely. Only and only prayers."
The floods, and roughly 200 Indians on the Mansarovar Yatra — including Parekh's group, are currently stranded on the Chinese side of the border as evacuation efforts continue.
Roads, homes, and other infrastructure across the region have been damaged. Early reports pointed to a possible earthquake or avalanche as the cause, but more recent findings suggest a glacial collapse triggered the flooding.