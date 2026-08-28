Nepal floods: Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee stranded, Manasi Parekh recounts 'absolutely horrifying' ordeal

“The last 2 days have been absolutely horrifying. Even a simple act of walking felt good after spending almost 2 full days in our hotel as we still don't know how to get out of New Zhongba. We are all safe and so grateful to be getting food and electricity and a roof over our heads at a time when everything is so so uncertain. We are 5 hours away from the Gyirong Border and @isha.foundation is working with the authorities to make sure all of us are evacuated safely. Only and only prayers."